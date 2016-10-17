Story highlights The Clinton campaign's latest ad compares Trump to a series of movie bullies

White Plains, New York (CNN) To Hillary Clinton's campaign, Donald Trump is no more than the political version of Biff Tannen from "Back to the Future," Mick from "Teen Wolf "and Regina George from "Mean Girls."

The Clinton campaign's latest ad compares Trump to a series of movie bullies by pairing disparaging lines from the actors with comments Trump has made throughout his career.

The formula goes like this: Regina George from Mean Girls saying "you are so stupid" is paired with Trump saying "how stupid are the people of the country" at a November rally, while Biff from Back to the Future saying "I don't want to see you in here again" is paired with Trump kicking people out of his rallies.

There are a lot of bullies in this world. The last thing we need is one in the White House. pic.twitter.com/M0owOglPjy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 17, 2016

Other characters featured in the spot include Scut Farkus from "A Christmas Story," Nurse Ratched from "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and Johnny Lawrence from Karate Kid.

The ad will run in Florida, Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania as part of the Clinton campaign's already existing swing state ad buy.

