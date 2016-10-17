Voting wars continue over ballot collection law in Arizona

Story highlights In Arizona, voters can request an early ballot to be sent to them before the election

(CNN) Arizona Democrats will ask a federal appeals court on Monday to put on hold a state law that criminalizes the practice of ballot collection, arguing that the law could disenfranchise thousands of voters -- particularly in minority communities -- that rely upon neighbors and activists to collect and hand deliver early ballots.

Last month a federal judge declined to enjoin the law for now ruling that the challengers had not shown that it would "disparately impact" minority voters.

"Deference to the judgments made by Arizona's elected representatives in exercising their constitutionally prescribed authority to regulate elections is, therefore, required," Judge Douglas L. Rayes of the the US District Court for the District of Arizona said.

But in an unusual order, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday agreed to hear an expedited appeal with briefs due from both sides by close of business Monday. The court has scheduled oral arguments for October 19.

"This litigation is a good example of the clash between Republican elective operatives who say they are trying to root out voter fraud and Democratic leaning activists who are trying to open access to the ballot as much as possible," said election law expert Joshua A. Douglas at the University of Kentucky College of Law.

