The rise of the all-hazard moms

Female voters have increasingly embraced an all-hazards approach to their own security

CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem is the author of the best-selling "Security Mom: An Unclassified Guide to Protecting Our Homeland and Your Home." She is a professor at Harvard's Kennedy School, a former assistant secretary of homeland security in the Obama administration and founder of Kayyem Solutions, a security consulting firm. Kayyem is a Hillary Clinton supporter and advises the campaign on homeland security issues. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) It wasn't supposed to be this way, at least not for Donald Trump.

Trump was always unlikely to win the female vote outright. After all, since the 1980s, Democratic candidates have consistently secured the support of more women than their Republican rivals. But his team no doubt hoped they could put enough of a dent in Clinton's support with female voters -- and expand the Republican advantage with college-educated white women -- to put the White House within reach.

Juliette Kayyem

And at one stage, it looked like Trump was gaining traction with female voters; in July, one poll found him trailing by only 4 points in the coveted demographic , largely on the back of concerns about terrorism and national security in the wake of the Orlando terror attacks. These so-called security moms, a demographic that places the safety of family and community as a priority and ranks thwarting terror and ensuring national security as the fundamental role of government, were trending toward Trump.

Soon after, Trump hired Kellyanne Conway as his campaign manager. Conway has made a career out of keeping the Republican Party focused on white, college-educated suburban female voters and "security moms." His temporary adoption of the slogan "Make America Safe Again" in place of "Make America Great Again" seemed aimed at sealing the deal.

The trouble for the Republican Party is that its candidate hasn't stayed on message. And in veering from the script, he has highlighted the evolution of the security mom.

