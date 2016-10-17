Story highlights Joshua Douglas says Trump's fantastical views about potential voter fraud need to be countered by the Senate majority leader

Joshua A. Douglas is a law professor at the University of Kentucky College of Law who specializes in election law and voting rights, with a specific focus on the constitutional right to vote, election administration, and post-election disputes. He is the co-editor of a new book, "Election Law Stories." He has contributed to and volunteered for the Hillary Clinton campaign. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaADouglas. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Mitch McConnell must end this nonsense.

McConnell, the Senate majority leader from Kentucky, must take a stand against Donald Trump's irresponsible claims of vote rigging and election fraud. They are untrue, unproven and dangerous for the rule of law. McConnell, as the top establishment Republican, will do the country a great service if he calls it what it is: inaccurate fear-mongering.

The fact is that voter fraud occurs at such a minuscule level that it hardly ever affects a race. Moreover, it does not happen in the way that Trump and other Republicans seem to think: through in-person impersonation or individuals voting multiple times. The only proven fraud that exists, infrequent as it is, entails absentee balloting or paying off poll workers, typically to sway a local election. Voter ID laws, which Trump and others champion as a cure for our elections, would do nothing to solve that kind of fraud.

McConnell should know. His own state of Kentucky has an unfortunate history of election fraud in some parts of the state. Stories of vote buying , through absentee ballots or complicit poll workers, are part of the lore of eastern Kentucky politics.

Yet a strict voter ID law would do nothing to prevent that wrongful activity. Hardly anyone shows up to the polls pretending to be someone else. Perhaps that is why Kentucky does not have a strict voter ID requirement, instead focusing its election integrity efforts on prosecuting the kind of fraud that does, occasionally, occur.

