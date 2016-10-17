Iran nuclear deal an unfolding disaster

Marco Rubio represents Florida in the United States Senate and is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) When it comes to President Barack Obama's disastrous nuclear deal with Iran, it has become difficult to keep track of the troubling new revelations that seem to surface almost daily. Outrageous, potentially illegal, actions by this administration have become so commonplace that many Americans have become numb to the recent news regarding this President's policy toward Iran.

Having the world see an American president bend over backward to secure such a terrible deal has had far-reaching consequences that go well beyond Iran's nuclear program.

Before the deal was finalized, President Obama expressed hope that signing it would strengthen moderate forces inside Iran. Nothing of the sort has occurred, as Iran has grown more emboldened by the administration's efforts to protect the deal whether Iran complies or not.

This is most obvious in the chaos and destruction Iran is sowing across the Middle East. Iran has continued to develop ballistic missiles, a direct threat to our allies in the region, especially Israel. Earlier this year, Iran launched two missiles, one inscribed with "Israel must be wiped out" in Hebrew, according to Iranian officials , and this summer Iran reportedly attempted to launch a modified North Korean missile with a maximum range of 2,500 miles. Iran has also maintained its support of Hezbollah, a terrorist organization that has destabilized the government in Lebanon and is working with Russia and Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria.

A senior Iranian official has also stated that Tehran has been providing intelligence to Russia for military targeting, helping Moscow support Assad and his slaughter of innocent Syrians. Russia was also responsible for airstrikes on a UN humanitarian convoy and for decimating Aleppo, formerly Syria's largest city. This ongoing humanitarian disaster is heart-wrenching, and unlike anything the world has seen in decades.

Despite all this, President Obama naively claims the Iran deal is a success. But with each passing day, it becomes more painfully obvious that this deal has made our country less secure, and the US taxpayer money President Obama gave to Iran is being used to support terrorism and help in the killing of thousands of innocent people in Syria and elsewhere. Those who support this disastrous nuclear deal should be haunted daily by these facts.