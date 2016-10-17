Breaking News

What happens after ISIS loses Mosul?

By Peter Bergen, CNN National Security Analyst

Updated 1:01 PM ET, Mon October 17, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Iraq-led forces attack ISIS combatants during a much anticipated mission to take back the ISIS-controlled city of Mosul in northern Iraq on Monday, October 17. In a televised statement Monday morning, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said &quot;the victory bell has rung.&quot;
Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Iraq-led forces attack ISIS combatants during a much anticipated mission to take back the ISIS-controlled city of Mosul in northern Iraq on Monday, October 17. In a televised statement Monday morning, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said "the victory bell has rung."
Hide Caption
1 of 17
Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene, near Mosul, on Monday. Mosul represents ISIS&#39; last stronghold in Iraq.
Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene, near Mosul, on Monday. Mosul represents ISIS' last stronghold in Iraq.
Hide Caption
2 of 17
Coalition forces attack ISIS targets in the Bertela region near Mosul on October 17. The coalition includes Iraqi, Kurdish, and American forces, led by the Iraqis.
Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Coalition forces attack ISIS targets in the Bertela region near Mosul on October 17. The coalition includes Iraqi, Kurdish, and American forces, led by the Iraqis.
Hide Caption
3 of 17
Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shourah, 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Mosul, as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain.
Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shourah, 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Mosul, as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain.
Hide Caption
4 of 17
Iraq-led forces deploy south of Mosul. If the offensive is successful, the Abadi government would claim a major victory, ending ISIS&#39; territorial dominance in Iraq&#39;s oil-rich north.
Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Iraq-led forces deploy south of Mosul. If the offensive is successful, the Abadi government would claim a major victory, ending ISIS' territorial dominance in Iraq's oil-rich north.
Hide Caption
5 of 17
Iraqi forces advance near al-Shourah, 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Mosul on October 17. The coalition has been preparing for the Mosul offensive throughout the past year.
Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Iraqi forces advance near al-Shourah, 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Mosul on October 17. The coalition has been preparing for the Mosul offensive throughout the past year.
Hide Caption
6 of 17
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters move into position near Bedene village, located between Mosul and Khazir, to the east.
Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters move into position near Bedene village, located between Mosul and Khazir, to the east.
Hide Caption
7 of 17
A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer frontline, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on Monday. Iraqi and Kurdish forces say they have launched operations to the south and east of ISIS-held Mosul.
Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer frontline, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on Monday. Iraqi and Kurdish forces say they have launched operations to the south and east of ISIS-held Mosul.
Hide Caption
8 of 17
Kurdish fighters perch atop a military vehicle as they advance towards villages on the outskirts of Mosul on Monday.
Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Kurdish fighters perch atop a military vehicle as they advance towards villages on the outskirts of Mosul on Monday.
Hide Caption
9 of 17
A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy moves towards the Khazer frontline, east of Mosul on October 17.
Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy moves towards the Khazer frontline, east of Mosul on October 17.
Hide Caption
10 of 17
Kurdish fighters advance toward Mosul from the east on Monday morning.
Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Kurdish fighters advance toward Mosul from the east on Monday morning.
Hide Caption
11 of 17
Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Mount Zardak, about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) east of Mosul, ahead of the offensive that began in the early hours of Monday morning.
Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Mount Zardak, about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) east of Mosul, ahead of the offensive that began in the early hours of Monday morning.
Hide Caption
12 of 17
Iraqi-led forces assemble their weapons on Mount Zardak in preparation for the Mosul mission on October 17.
Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Iraqi-led forces assemble their weapons on Mount Zardak in preparation for the Mosul mission on October 17.
Hide Caption
13 of 17
Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak, early on October 17.
Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak, early on October 17.
Hide Caption
14 of 17
An Iraqi policeman inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base, about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul, on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase.
Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
An Iraqi policeman inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base, about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul, on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase.
Hide Caption
15 of 17
A smoke cloud billows as Iraqi forces gather at the Qayyara military base on Sunday.
Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
A smoke cloud billows as Iraqi forces gather at the Qayyara military base on Sunday.
Hide Caption
16 of 17
A Sunni Iraqi policeman prays at the Qayyara airbase base on October 16.
Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
A Sunni Iraqi policeman prays at the Qayyara airbase base on October 16.
Hide Caption
17 of 17
11 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED17 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED 14 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED20 mosul 101619 mosul 101718 mosul 101716 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED01 mosul 101705 mosul 101703 mosul 101704 mosul 101710 mosul 101709 mosul 1017 15 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED07 mosul 1016 for photo gallery 06 mosul 1016 for photo gallery08 mosul 1016 for photo gallery

Story highlights

  • Peter Bergen says loss of the hugely symbolic city would be a big turning point, but there will be other Sunni terrorist groups that take its place unless the region achieves peace
  • Bergen: Not all of the thousands of ISIS fighters who are hunkered down in the city will be captured or killed. Where will they go?

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. He is the author of "United States of Jihad: Investigating America's Homegrown Terrorists." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)So it begins: The long-envisioned assault on Mosul, the hugely symbolic Iraqi city where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared ISIS' self-styled "caliphate" more than two years ago.

Not only is Mosul Iraq's second largest city, it is also a key to ISIS' claim to have installed for the first time since the collapse of the Ottoman empire a genuine caliphate with millions of subjects and territory that once encompassed lands the size of the United Kingdom.
    There is little doubt that ISIS will lose Mosul and likely before the next US president takes office. On Monday, the commander of the anti-ISIS coalition, US Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, released a statement saying the Mosul operation "will likely continue for weeks, possibly longer."
    This is not the Crusades: There&#39;s nothing medieval about ISIS
    This is not the Crusades: There's nothing medieval about ISIS (Opinion)
    With the fall of Mosul, the ISIS scourge will be largely banished from Iraq. The terrorist army has already lost a procession of other significant Iraqi cities: Baiji, Falluja, Ramadi and Tikrit. ISIS' claim to rule a caliphate is now harder and harder to sustain as it loses city after city both in Iraq and in neighboring Syria.
    On Sunday, ISIS surrendered the Syrian city of Dabiq without much of fight. This is another significant city for ISIS because the group believes that Dabiq is the site of a long-prophesied war between Islam and the West that its adherents believe will result in the victory of Islam and of ISIS. The group even named its English language magazine Dabiq in honor of the prophecy. The surrender of Dabiq is instead just one more in a string of defeats for the group in Syria.
    Read More
    The impending fall of Mosul coincides with the climax of the heated presidential election in the United States in which Republican nominee Donald Trump has made ISIS a key issue since the terrorist group's rise took place on President Obama's watch.
    In the most recent presidential debate, CNN's Anderson Cooper asked Trump, "You bragged that you have sexually assaulted women. Do you understand that?" Trump dismissed this as "locker room talk" and then quickly pivoted, saying that the real issue was "a world where you have ISIS chopping off heads." Trump added, "I will knock the hell out of ISIS."
    The impending fall of Mosul makes this Trump talking point somewhat moot and it will be interesting to see how Trump and Hillary Clinton handle any discussion of ISIS during the final presidential debate on Wednesday night, since it is abundantly clear that the US-led coalition is already knocking the hell out of ISIS.
    But before anyone breaks out the champagne, even a victory in Mosul will not solve what ails much of the Middle East, because ISIS is not the fundamental problem; it is instead a symptom of larger, more intractable, problems.
    The US can&#39;t afford to forget its wars -- or why it fights them
    US can't afford to forget its wars
    ISIS arose, in large part, because the American-backed, largely Shia government in Iraq was marginalizing Iraq's Sunnis. The same is also true of the Shia-led government in Syria, which has inflicted a brutal war on much of its Sunni population.
    Until there is genuine political accommodation between the Shia and Sunnis in Iraq and, down the road, in the even more complicated case of Syria, a son of ISIS will surely arise because Sunni militant groups like ISIS will continue to claim that they alone can really stand up to the Shia-led governments in Baghdad and Damascus.
    Also, Iran and Saudi Arabia and its Gulf state allies are fighting well-funded proxy wars in both Iraq and Syria, where Iran-backed militias hold enormous sway. Unless there is some cold peace between the Iranians and the Saudis, this proxy war will continue to fuel anti-Shia militant groups such as ISIS.
    The collapse of Arab governance across much of the Middle East also fuels groups like ISIS, because these militant groups thrive in failing and failed states such as Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen.
    Beyond these macro problems, there are other challenges that will follow the fall of Mosul.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    As ISIS loses in Mosul, not all of the thousands of ISIS fighters who are hunkered down in the city will be captured or killed. Where will they go? Will ISIS' Western fighters return to Europe to foment terrorism there? Will other fighters fan out across the Middle East to engage in more terrorism in the region? Both outcomes seem quite plausible.
    When you take a bat to a beehive, you are going to enrage the bees you don't kill.
    The fall of Mosul heralds the dismantlement of the ISIS caliphate -- a very positive development -- but let's not kid ourselves that victory in Mosul will be the beginning of the end of Sunni terrorist groups. Unfortunately, the scourge of Sunni militancy in the Middle East is likely to last for decades.