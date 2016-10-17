What happens after ISIS loses Mosul?

Story highlights Peter Bergen says loss of the hugely symbolic city would be a big turning point, but there will be other Sunni terrorist groups that take its place unless the region achieves peace

Bergen: Not all of the thousands of ISIS fighters who are hunkered down in the city will be captured or killed. Where will they go?

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. He is the author of "United States of Jihad: Investigating America's Homegrown Terrorists." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) So it begins: The long-envisioned assault on Mosul, the hugely symbolic Iraqi city where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared ISIS' self-styled "caliphate" more than two years ago.

Not only is Mosul Iraq's second largest city, it is also a key to ISIS' claim to have installed for the first time since the collapse of the Ottoman empire a genuine caliphate with millions of subjects and territory that once encompassed lands the size of the United Kingdom.

There is little doubt that ISIS will lose Mosul and likely before the next US president takes office. On Monday, the commander of the anti-ISIS coalition, US Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, released a statement saying the Mosul operation "will likely continue for weeks, possibly longer."

With the fall of Mosul, the ISIS scourge will be largely banished from Iraq. The terrorist army has already lost a procession of other significant Iraqi cities: Baiji, Falluja, Ramadi and Tikrit. ISIS' claim to rule a caliphate is now harder and harder to sustain as it loses city after city both in Iraq and in neighboring Syria.

On Sunday, ISIS surrendered the Syrian city of Dabiq without much of fight. This is another significant city for ISIS because the group believes that Dabiq is the site of a long-prophesied war between Islam and the West, that its adherents believe will result in the victory of Islam and of ISIS. The group even named its English language magazine Dabiq in honor of the prophecy. The surrender of Dabiq is instead just one more in string of defeats for the group in Syria.

