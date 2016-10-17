Breaking News

Inside the battle for Mosul: Gunfire, car bombs and suicide attack

By Nick Paton Walsh, CNN

Updated 5:17 PM ET, Mon October 17, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Nick Paton Walsh Mosul ISIS gunfire orig_00004713
Nick Paton Walsh Mosul ISIS gunfire orig_00004713

    JUST WATCHED

    Iraq forces and ISIS exchange gunfire

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(14 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Kurdish fighters were clearing a strategically important stretch of road when gunfire erupted
  • Already, the Peshmerga had dealt with a suicide car bomber, ISIS gunman in push toward Mosul

Outside Mosul, Iraq (CNN)On a road several kilometers outside Mosul on Monday, a convoy of Peshmerga fighters got a taste of the resistance the Iraqi army and police are facing inside the volatile city.

This stretch of road and the villages along it -- once they're fully cleared of ISIS militants -- will represent a great prize for the Iraqi military in its push to rout the terror group in this oil-rich northern Iraqi city. (CNN is not revealing the exact location for security reasons).
    If anything about this offensive is clear, it's that ISIS won't be handing over Mosul. The group's existence in Iraq hinges on this fight, and the Iraqi, Kurdish and paramilitary forces waging battle expect ISIS to fight with a real sense of desperation.
    READ: Humanitarian crisis looms
    Once the Peshmerga advanced past a series of berms that had separated them from the militants, a suicide car bomber hurtled toward the Kurdish fighters. It took three attempts to blow up the car.
    Read More
    Showing that a single fighter can pose a dangerous pocket of resistance, an ISIS gunman who had been hiding in a cave or in the network of tunnels leading out of the city opened fire on the Peshmerga. The Kurds engaged the militant in a firefight before he apparently blew himself up.
    Iraq-led forces attack ISIS combatants during a much anticipated mission to take back the ISIS-controlled city of Mosul in northern Iraq on Monday, October 17. In a televised statement Monday morning, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said &quot;the victory bell has rung.&quot;
    Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Iraq-led forces attack ISIS combatants during a much anticipated mission to take back the ISIS-controlled city of Mosul in northern Iraq on Monday, October 17. In a televised statement Monday morning, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said "the victory bell has rung."
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene, near Mosul, on Monday. Mosul represents ISIS&#39; last stronghold in Iraq.
    Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene, near Mosul, on Monday. Mosul represents ISIS' last stronghold in Iraq.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    Coalition forces attack ISIS targets in the Bertela region near Mosul on October 17. The coalition includes Iraqi, Kurdish, and American forces, led by the Iraqis.
    Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Coalition forces attack ISIS targets in the Bertela region near Mosul on October 17. The coalition includes Iraqi, Kurdish, and American forces, led by the Iraqis.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shourah, 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Mosul, as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain.
    Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shourah, 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Mosul, as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    Iraq-led forces deploy south of Mosul. If the offensive is successful, the Abadi government would claim a major victory, ending ISIS&#39; territorial dominance in Iraq&#39;s oil-rich north.
    Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Iraq-led forces deploy south of Mosul. If the offensive is successful, the Abadi government would claim a major victory, ending ISIS' territorial dominance in Iraq's oil-rich north.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    Iraqi forces advance near al-Shourah, 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Mosul on October 17. The coalition has been preparing for the Mosul offensive throughout the past year.
    Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Iraqi forces advance near al-Shourah, 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Mosul on October 17. The coalition has been preparing for the Mosul offensive throughout the past year.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    Kurdish Peshmerga fighters move into position near Bedene village, located between Mosul and Khazir, to the east.
    Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Kurdish Peshmerga fighters move into position near Bedene village, located between Mosul and Khazir, to the east.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer frontline, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on Monday. Iraqi and Kurdish forces say they have launched operations to the south and east of ISIS-held Mosul.
    Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer frontline, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on Monday. Iraqi and Kurdish forces say they have launched operations to the south and east of ISIS-held Mosul.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    Kurdish fighters perch atop a military vehicle as they advance towards villages on the outskirts of Mosul on Monday.
    Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Kurdish fighters perch atop a military vehicle as they advance towards villages on the outskirts of Mosul on Monday.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy moves towards the Khazer frontline, east of Mosul on October 17.
    Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy moves towards the Khazer frontline, east of Mosul on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    Kurdish fighters advance toward Mosul from the east on Monday morning.
    Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Kurdish fighters advance toward Mosul from the east on Monday morning.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Mount Zardak, about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) east of Mosul, ahead of the offensive that began in the early hours of Monday morning.
    Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Mount Zardak, about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) east of Mosul, ahead of the offensive that began in the early hours of Monday morning.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    Iraqi-led forces assemble their weapons on Mount Zardak in preparation for the Mosul mission on October 17.
    Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Iraqi-led forces assemble their weapons on Mount Zardak in preparation for the Mosul mission on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak, early on October 17.
    Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak, early on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    An Iraqi policeman inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base, about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul, on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase.
    Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    An Iraqi policeman inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base, about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul, on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    A smoke cloud billows as Iraqi forces gather at the Qayyara military base on Sunday.
    Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    A smoke cloud billows as Iraqi forces gather at the Qayyara military base on Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    A Sunni Iraqi policeman prays at the Qayyara airbase base on October 16.
    Photos: Iraq-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    A Sunni Iraqi policeman prays at the Qayyara airbase base on October 16.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    11 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED17 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED 14 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED20 mosul 101619 mosul 101718 mosul 101716 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED01 mosul 101705 mosul 101703 mosul 101704 mosul 101710 mosul 101709 mosul 1017 15 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED07 mosul 1016 for photo gallery 06 mosul 1016 for photo gallery08 mosul 1016 for photo gallery
    With dark gray smoke rising over Mosul, another explosion erupted down the road from the fighters, likely one of the many car bombs ISIS has planted in and around the city in anticipation of what is expected to be its last stand in Iraq.
    At one point, several dozen pops from semiautomatic weapons rang out from both sides of the road, followed by what sounded like controlled bursts from an automatic weapon.
    The gunfire -- part of a shootout between Iraqi fighters and ISIS -- sent journalists and the Peshmerga scrambling for cover behind trucks.
    Military experts have said the battle for Mosul could be a long and messy melee. Judging from the first day of fighting on the city's outskirts, there is little indication it will be anything but.

    CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reported from Iraq, while Eliott C. McLaughlin wrote from Atlanta.