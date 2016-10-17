Mosul offensive: Live updates

Breaking News

(CNN)A major offensive to recapture Mosul from ISIS is under way, as Iraqi-led forces advance on the city, which has been under the terror group's control since June 2014.

  • Iraq's military says it has inflicted "heavy losses of life and equipment" on ISIS
  • Airstrikes have been reported at Bartella, 14km east of Mosul
  • More than 54,000 Iraqi troops and 40,000 Peshmerga involved in fight
  • US military officials estimate there are up to 5,000 ISIS fighters in the city
  • At least two people killed in ISIS suicide bombing at a checkpoint in Baghdad