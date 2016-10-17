Humanitarian crisis looms amid Mosul offensive

(CNN) With the operation to liberate Mosul from ISIS under way, the fate of more than a million civilians in the city hangs in the balance.

The fight is expected to last weeks, if not months, and if the battles to wrest Falluja and Ramadi from the militant group's grip are indicators, Mosul will be a messy melee.

But for residents in Mosul, the path out of the city is shadowed by potential death from snipers, landmines, hunger and thirst.

Meantime their city is in the clutches of an organization known to use civilians as shields -- and it is a battlefield.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command issued a statement Monday reiterating their call for all residents of Nineveh province, where Mosul is located, to protect themselves by "maintaining distance from all Daesh [ISIS] positions ... because these are military targets that will be destroyed."

Two Mosul residents told CNN there was aerial bombardment as well as artillery shelling of the city overnight, which intensified in the early hours of Monday morning.

One said there had been calls from some mosques for people to "resist the infidels" and another said he saw ISIS fighters setting up improvised explosive devices and booby trapping vehicles as they were moving westward in the city.

Worse-case scenario

Before becoming the top prize in the Iraqi portion of ISIS' self-declared caliphate, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people.

About half that number of residents remain today.

"Families are at extreme risk of being caught in cross-fire or targeted by snipers. Tens of thousands of Iraqi girls, boys, women and men may be under siege or held as human shields. Thousands may be forcibly expelled or trapped between the fighting lines," UN Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Stephen O'Brien said in a statement.

"Children, women, the elderly and disabled will be particularly vulnerable. Depending on the intensity and scope of the fighting, as many as one million people may be forced to flee their homes in a worst-case scenario," he said.

Camps are being set up to accommodate the refugees, who will need transport and basic necessities once the Iraqi security forces and Peshmerga screen them as they leave the city.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has asked the parties to the conflict to guarantee the civilians' safety by establishing safe exit routes.

"With no safe routes out for civilians and the city under now heavy attack, hundreds of thousands of Iraqis are at extreme risk of being caught in the crossfire, shot at by snipers as they attempt to flee, or of coming under attack in their own homes," it said in a statement.

Emergency camps set up on the outskirts of Mosul can accommodate just 60,000 people, but up to 200,000 may try to flee in the first few days, NRC said.

"The way this offensive is carried out, as well as the treatment of the fleeing civilians at the hands of the fighting forces, and the effectiveness of the humanitarian response, will determine the future of Iraq and how Iraqis will live side by side with each other.

"We cannot let Iraqi civilians down again in this moment of truth," NRC's country director in Iraq, Wolfgang Gressman, said.

Killers underfoot

Save the Children has described children dying of thirst as their families fled intensifying fighting in Mosul.

"Other children were arriving barefoot -- after a grueling 36-hour trek to safety through territory laced with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by the Islamic State group," it said in a statement Thursday.

"One family-of-five, now reduced to three, said they lost two children to hidden explosives. They were unable to retrieve the bodies for fear of further landmines in the area," the group said.

The hidden killers buried in Iraq's soil are also slowing aid workers.

The International Organization for Migration said it was preparing emergency shelters in Iraq's Ninewa governorate but that its work was "contingent on mine clearance."

'Been through too much already'

Announcing the assault on ISIS in Mosul, Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said "The Iraqi nation will celebrate victory as one," but the nation has long battled with ethnic and religious divisions.

After thousands fled Falluja earlier in the year, the displaced were housed in squalid conditions with men and teenage boys held separately for "security clearance" as authorities tried to screen for former ISIS fighters.

The process allegedly resulted in abuse, torture and in some cases, summary executions.

"We have already seen the fatal consequences of so-called safe routes back in Falluja and we cannot expose more Iraqis to such risks again. They have been through too much already," NRC's Gressman said.