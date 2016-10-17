10 children killed in Aleppo airstrikes; Russia announces temporary halt

Story highlights Russia says it will stop airstrikes in Aleppo for eight hours on Thursday

(CNN) Hours after airstrikes killed 14 family members in Aleppo -- including 10 children -- Russia announced it will temporarily stop airstrikes on the rebel-held eastern part of the city.

Russia has helped bolster the Syrian regime's airstrikes on rebel-held parts of Aleppo, Syria's largest city and the site of a humanitarian catastrophe

Gen. Sergey Rudskoy announced airstrikes will stop for eight hours Thursday, starting at 8 a.m.

He also urged rebels to leave the city via two corridors to Idlib.

"These same corridors can be used to evacuate the sick and wounded," Rudskoy said, according to Russian state-run media. "Six corridors will be opened for the passage of civilians."

