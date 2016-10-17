Story highlights Activist group: Airstrikes have killed at least eight children in Aleppo

Russians have helped bolster the Syrian army's air attack on rebel-held parts of Aleppo

(CNN) The latest airstrikes on Aleppo Monday have taken a painful toll on one family in particular.

Fourteen members of the same family -- including two infants and eight other children -- were killed, according to the activist group Aleppo Media Center.

Since Sunday, airstrikes have killed at least 45 people in two neighborhoods in Aleppo, AMC said. In recent days, hundreds of civilian have died amid the Syrian army's renewed offensive on rebel-controlled sections of eastern Aleppo.

A Syrian man reacts as he sits on the rubble of destroyed buildings in Aleppo.

More than 30 people were killed in airstrikes that hit the Al-Qaterji neighborhood Sunday night, both the AMC and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Monday morning another round of airstrikes killed 14 more people in the al-Marjah neighborhood, all from one family, according to the AMC.

