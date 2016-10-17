Dozens dead in Aleppo airstrikes

Story highlights
(CNN)Airstrikes have killed at least 45 people in two neighborhoods in the Syrian city of Aleppo.
The Aleppo Media Center, an activist group, reported that airstrikes struck the eastern parts of the city Sunday and Monday.
In recent days, hundreds of civilian have died amid the Syrian army's renewed offensive on rebel-controlled sections of Aleppo.
More than 30 people died due to the airstrikes that hit the Al-Qaterji neighborhood Sunday night, both the AMC and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The following morning another round of airstrikes killed 14 more people, including eight children, in the al-Marjah neighborhood, according to the AMC.
Russians have helped bolster the Syrian army's air attack while vetoing UN efforts to halt the strikes.
As the strikes have continued, Western powers accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his supporters of war crimes.
Both the US and UK have mulled potential economic sanctions against Syria and Russia due to the Aleppo crisis.