Dozens dead in Aleppo airstrikes

Russians have helped bolster the Syrian army's air attack on rebel-held parts of Aleppo

(CNN) Airstrikes have killed at least 45 people in two neighborhoods in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

The Aleppo Media Center, an activist group, reported that airstrikes struck the eastern parts of the city Sunday and Monday.

A Syrian man reacts as he sits on the rubble of destroyed buildings in Aleppo.

In recent days, hundreds of civilian have died amid the Syrian army's renewed offensive on rebel-controlled sections of Aleppo.

More than 30 people died due to the airstrikes that hit the Al-Qaterji neighborhood Sunday night, both the AMC and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The following morning another round of airstrikes killed 14 more people, including eight children, in the al-Marjah neighborhood, according to the AMC.

