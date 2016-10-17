Story highlights
- Activist group: Airstrikes have killed at least eight children in Aleppo
- Russians have helped bolster the Syrian army's air attack on rebel-held parts of Aleppo
(CNN)The latest airstrikes on Aleppo Monday have taken a painful toll on one family in particular.
Fourteen members of the same family -- including two infants and eight other children -- were killed, according to the activist group Aleppo Media Center.
Since Sunday, airstrikes have killed at least 45 people in two neighborhoods in Aleppo, AMC said. In recent days, hundreds of civilian have died amid the Syrian army's renewed offensive on rebel-controlled sections of eastern Aleppo.
More than 30 people were killed in airstrikes that hit the Al-Qaterji neighborhood Sunday night, both the AMC and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Monday morning another round of airstrikes killed 14 more people in the al-Marjah neighborhood, all from one family, according to the AMC.
Among them, a pair of six-week-old infants and an eight year old, AMC said.
The death toll continued to climb as Russians helped bolster the Syrian army's air attack, after Moscow vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution Saturday to halt the action in Aleppo and allow access for humanitarian aid.
As the strikes have continued, Western powers accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his supporters of war crimes.
Both the US and UK have mulled potential economic sanctions against Syria and Russia due to the Aleppo crisis.