(CNN) When a North Carolina couple got to the "for better or worse" part of their wedding vows this weekend, they'd already lived through it.

More than a week ago, Tyler Ahrendsen and Sharifa Mattis evacuated their home in Raleigh after a large tree crashed in their backyard during Hurricane Matthew. It snapped power lines running to the home.

Then the thieves hit. Someone broke into their home and took a ton of stuff, including items for the wedding, like Mattis' shoes.

"It feels dirty," Mattis told CNN affiliate WNCN . "It just feels like someone we don't know, and we'll never see, saw everything of us."

