Breaking News

New Day, weekdays 6-9am ET

Dad records video telling son: 'Mommy died last night'

By Marisa Russell, CNN

Updated 10:08 AM ET, Mon October 17, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Dad films moment he tells son of his mother&#39;s overdose
Dad films moment he tells son of his mother's overdose

    JUST WATCHED

    Dad films moment he tells son of his mother's overdose

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Dad films moment he tells son of his mother's overdose 01:22

Story highlights

  • Father: "I had someone record this so addicts with children can see"
  • Ohio recorded 3,050 deaths due to drug overdoses last year

(CNN)It's news no parent wants to break to a child.

Brenden Clark had to tell his 8-year-old son Cameron his mother had died from a drug overdose the night before.
    He recorded the moment, and posted it to his Facebook page -- as a cautionary tale, he says. A week later, the video has over 34 million views.
    Sitting at a picnic table in northeastern Ohio, Clark told the boy there's something he needed to hear.
    "Mommy died last night."
    Read More
    Cameron appeared shocked, prompting his father to repeat it several times.
    "What do you mean? My mom? How?" the boy asked.
    "From drugs," Clark replied.
    The boy broke down in tears, falling into his grandmother's arms.

    An epidemic

    "This [is] for any and every addict with children," the father wrote on Facebook.
    Clark said he took the video without his child's permission -- but got his approval to post it online.
    "This wasn't staged. This was real. I had someone record this so addicts with children can see the seriousness of our epidemic," he said.
    "Don't let this disease have to make someone tell your child that you're dead because of drugs."
    The video is yet another startling reminder of the toll drugs are taking on Ohio.
    As HLN's Ashleigh Banfield pointed out on CNN's "New Day," the state recorded 3,050 deaths due to drug overdoses last year.
    The results of toxicology tests to determine the official cause of the mother's death are pending, the Trumbull County coroner's office said.

    Watch New Day weekdays at 6am-9am ET. For the latest on New Day click here