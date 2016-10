Story highlights Father: "I had someone record this so addicts with children can see"

Ohio recorded 3,050 deaths due to drug overdoses last year

(CNN) It's news no parent wants to break to a child.

Brenden Clark had to tell his 8-year-old son Cameron his mother had died from a drug overdose the night before.

He recorded the moment, and posted it to his Facebook page -- as a cautionary tale, he says. A week later, the video has over 34 million views.

Sitting at a picnic table in northeastern Ohio, Clark told the boy there's something he needed to hear.

"Mommy died last night."

