(CNN) Most prisoners dream of getting clemency from the President.

Arnold Ray Jones got it. Then he turned it down, the only inmate to do so.

Wait, what?

Since 2002, Jones, 50, has been serving time in a low-security federal prison in Beaumont, Texas, for dealing cocaine. He's set to get out in April 2019, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' website. But under President Obama's clemency program for drug offenders, Jones could have gotten out in August 2018

So why the rejection?

Read More