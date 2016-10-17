Story highlights Baby elephant tries to save man who helps care for her

She shares a special bond with him

(CNN) We can all agree it's basically a dream situation to be rescued by a baby elephant, especially if you didn't really need rescuing in the first place. Instead, you just end up being assured that a baby elephant loves you and wants you to be okay.

The Save Elephant Foundation in Chiang Mai, Thailand, captured little Kham Lha racing to the aid of Darrick Thomson, the co-founder of the foundation and one of her favorite people ever.

Thomson was calling out to her on the shore, and she interpreted his calls as distress cries (he was totally fine, though). Kham Lha charged through the water, sheltering him with her body and offering her trunk for him to hold on to. Crisis averted.

Turns out, Kham Lha loves to hold hands with Thomson. Here she is leading him around the park.

The Save Elephant Foundation operates the Elephant Nature Park , where these sweet videos were taken. The staff told CNN Thomson helped rescue Kham La and her mother Bai Teoy in 2015.

Read More