NASA successfully launches Antares rocket

(CNN) NASA has successfully launched the Antares rocket nearly two years after the model exploded after launch.

The Antares rocket, which was topped with a Cygnus cargo spacecraft, lifted off just before 8 p.m. local time from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

It's expect to arrive at the International Space Station on Sunday when the crew will maneuver it into position.

Cygnus is carrying 5,100 pounds (2,300 kilograms) of cargo for science experiments and supplies for the crew, among other things, according to NASA.

The rocket was built by Orbital ATK, a private aerospace and defense company, and is on its sixth resupply mission for NASA.