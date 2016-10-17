Breaking News

NASA successfully launches Antares rocket

By Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 10:49 PM ET, Mon October 17, 2016

The crew of the space shuttle Atlantis took this picture of the International Space Station after leaving it in July 2011. Atlantis was the last shuttle to visit the station, which was first launched in 1998 and built by a partnership of 16 nations.
The crew of the space shuttle Atlantis took this picture of the International Space Station after leaving it in July 2011. Atlantis was the last shuttle to visit the station, which was first launched in 1998 and built by a partnership of 16 nations.
The crew of the space shuttle Endeavour initiates the station&#39;s first assembly sequence in 1998. The International Space Station includes several large modules, each launched separately and connected in space by astronauts.
The crew of the space shuttle Endeavour initiates the station's first assembly sequence in 1998. The International Space Station includes several large modules, each launched separately and connected in space by astronauts.
The Zarya control module, on the left with the solar panels, floats above Earth with its newly attached Unity module after the first assembly sequence in December 1998.
The Zarya control module, on the left with the solar panels, floats above Earth with its newly attached Unity module after the first assembly sequence in December 1998.
The first crew of the International Space Station, seen on board in December 2000. From the left are cosmonaut Yuri P. Gidzenko, astronaut William M. Shepherd and cosmonaut Sergei K. Krikalev.
The first crew of the International Space Station, seen on board in December 2000. From the left are cosmonaut Yuri P. Gidzenko, astronaut William M. Shepherd and cosmonaut Sergei K. Krikalev.
The Endeavour crew installs the first set of U.S. solar arrays on the station in 2000.
The Endeavour crew installs the first set of U.S. solar arrays on the station in 2000.
In March 2001, a space shuttle delivered the station&#39;s second crew and brought the first one home. It also brought Leonardo, the station&#39;s first Multi-Purpose Logistics Module, to the station. Leonardo carried supplies and equipment.
In March 2001, a space shuttle delivered the station's second crew and brought the first one home. It also brought Leonardo, the station's first Multi-Purpose Logistics Module, to the station. Leonardo carried supplies and equipment.
In September 2006, the space shuttle Atlantis docked with the space station, delivering solar wings and a new truss.
In September 2006, the space shuttle Atlantis docked with the space station, delivering solar wings and a new truss.
The space shuttle Discovery leaves the space station in March 2008 after its crew successfully delivered and installed the Japanese-built Kibo lab.
The space shuttle Discovery leaves the space station in March 2008 after its crew successfully delivered and installed the Japanese-built Kibo lab.
The unmanned SpaceX Dragon spacecraft connects to the space station in May 2012. It was the first private spacecraft to successfully reach an orbiting space station.
The unmanned SpaceX Dragon spacecraft connects to the space station in May 2012. It was the first private spacecraft to successfully reach an orbiting space station.
An unmanned Russian cargo craft disconnects from the space station in April 2013. The station relies heavily on ships to bring up supplies.
An unmanned Russian cargo craft disconnects from the space station in April 2013. The station relies heavily on ships to bring up supplies.
Commander Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency peers out of the space station&#39;s Cupola observatory on April 27. The Cupola is a dome-shaped module that allows station crew members to observe and guide activities outside the station.
Commander Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency peers out of the space station's Cupola observatory on April 27. The Cupola is a dome-shaped module that allows station crew members to observe and guide activities outside the station.
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft is docked with the space station on May 5. Since the U.S. shuttle program ended in 2011, all crew members are ferried to and from the space station on Russian rockets.
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft is docked with the space station on May 5. Since the U.S. shuttle program ended in 2011, all crew members are ferried to and from the space station on Russian rockets.
A Soyuz spacecraft is seen on May 13 as it lands in Kazakhstan with Wakata and other members of the his Expedition 39 crew.
A Soyuz spacecraft is seen on May 13 as it lands in Kazakhstan with Wakata and other members of the his Expedition 39 crew.
Story highlights

  • The spacecraft on the rocket will arrive at the ISS Sunday
  • An Antares launch in 2014 failed

(CNN)NASA has successfully launched the Antares rocket nearly two years after the model exploded after launch.

The Antares rocket, which was topped with a Cygnus cargo spacecraft, lifted off just before 8 p.m. local time from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
    It's expect to arrive at the International Space Station on Sunday when the crew will maneuver it into position.
    Cygnus is carrying 5,100 pounds (2,300 kilograms) of cargo for science experiments and supplies for the crew, among other things, according to NASA.
    The rocket was built by Orbital ATK, a private aerospace and defense company, and is on its sixth resupply mission for NASA.
    "It's great to see the way people came together and made this happen," said Frank Culbertson, the president of the space systems group at Orbital ATK. "It was done right, and that's the important thing."
    The Cygnus is scheduled to arrive at the ISS on Sunday.
    After lift off, Cygnus separated from the rocket.
    The spacecraft's solar array panels have since been deployed in order to provide it with power.
    The launch was visible from much of the US East Coast, and images poured in on social media.
    Cygnus is scheduled to detach from the space station in November and dispose of about 3,000 pounds of trash as it burns up on re-entry to Earth's atmosphere.
    An Antares rocket malfunctioned upon launch in October 2014, after which its operators chose to deliberately detonate the rocket.
    On what was to be a resupply mission to the International Space Station, an &lt;a href=&quot;http://us.cnn.com/2014/10/28/us/nasa-rocket-explodes/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;unmanned NASA-contracted rocket&lt;/a&gt; exploded seconds after launch Tuesday, October 28, on the coast of Virginia. The launchpad was damaged, but no one was injured.
    Unmanned rocket explodesOn what was to be a resupply mission to the International Space Station, an unmanned NASA-contracted rocket exploded seconds after launch Tuesday, October 28, on the coast of Virginia. The launchpad was damaged, but no one was injured.
    An aerial view shows damage to the Wallops Island, Virginia, launch facility following the rocket&#39;s explosion.
    Unmanned rocket explodesAn aerial view shows damage to the Wallops Island, Virginia, launch facility following the rocket's explosion.
    People who came to Wallops Island to watch the launch walk away after the unmanned rocket, owned by Orbital Sciences Corp., exploded.
    Unmanned rocket explodesPeople who came to Wallops Island to watch the launch walk away after the unmanned rocket, owned by Orbital Sciences Corp., exploded.
    The rocket and spacecraft -- which together cost more than $200 million, according to Frank Culbertson, the general manager of Orbital&#39;s Advanced Programs Group -- are gone.
    Unmanned rocket explodesThe rocket and spacecraft -- which together cost more than $200 million, according to Frank Culbertson, the general manager of Orbital's Advanced Programs Group -- are gone.
    The rocket had been set to go up Monday, only to be scrubbed &quot;because of a boat downrange in the trajectory Antares would have flown had it lifted off,&quot; according to NASA. Coast Guard spokesman David Weydert said the boat that triggered the postponement was 40 miles offshore. Tuesday, by contrast, seemed perfect. Just before liftoff, NASA reported &quot;100% favorable&quot; weather and &quot;no technical concerns with the rocket or spacecraft being worked.&quot;
    Unmanned rocket explodesThe rocket had been set to go up Monday, only to be scrubbed "because of a boat downrange in the trajectory Antares would have flown had it lifted off," according to NASA. Coast Guard spokesman David Weydert said the boat that triggered the postponement was 40 miles offshore. Tuesday, by contrast, seemed perfect. Just before liftoff, NASA reported "100% favorable" weather and "no technical concerns with the rocket or spacecraft being worked."
    The Antares rocket, with the Cygnus spacecraft on board, is seen on Launch Pad-0A after the launch attempt was scrubbed on October 27.
    Unmanned rocket explodesThe Antares rocket, with the Cygnus spacecraft on board, is seen on Launch Pad-0A after the launch attempt was scrubbed on October 27.
    The Orb-3 mission&#39;s payload fairing (essentially the casing around the spacecraft) was installed on the Antares on October 23.
    Unmanned rocket explodesThe Orb-3 mission's payload fairing (essentially the casing around the spacecraft) was installed on the Antares on October 23.
    The payload fairing goes onto the spacecraft. Orbital will lead the investigation of the accident, along with the FAA, with NASA assisting. Among other things, they&#39;ll try to collect and examine any debris that can be recovered, review data from the spacecraft before its destruction and look at videos around the launch time.
    Unmanned rocket explodesThe payload fairing goes onto the spacecraft. Orbital will lead the investigation of the accident, along with the FAA, with NASA assisting. Among other things, they'll try to collect and examine any debris that can be recovered, review data from the spacecraft before its destruction and look at videos around the launch time.
    That rocket and its cargo module were carrying 5,900 pounds of supplies and experiments.
    Mark Kelly, a retired NASA astronaut and SpaceX advisory board member, told CNN it was the right call at the time.
    "They commanded the destruct system to make sure it didn't wind up in a populated area when they knew it wasn't going to make it to orbit," he said.

    CNN's Amanda Barnett contributed to this report