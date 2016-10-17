Story highlights Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

(CNN) Manchester United held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield, as the home side missed the chance to go level with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

David de Gea was United's outstanding player, pulling off two magnificent saves to deny Philippe Coutinho and Emre Can.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had the visiting side's best chance of the game, but failed to get his header on target from six yards out.

Despite a flurry of late chances, Liverpool was unable to find the breakthrough and remains two points behind league leader Manchester City.

