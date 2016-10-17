Breaking News

What it's like to drink in the world's best bar

By Cindy Augustine, for CNN

Updated 9:10 PM ET, Mon October 17, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

New York City&#39;s Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog bar -- a mix of cocktail joint and Irish pub -- has been named the world&#39;s best. Click through the gallery to view the top 20 best bars on the planet. (Photo by &lt;a href=&quot;https://loustejskal.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Lou Stejskal&lt;/a&gt;)
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
Dead Rabbit Grog and GroceryNew York City's Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog bar -- a mix of cocktail joint and Irish pub -- has been named the world's best. Click through the gallery to view the top 20 best bars on the planet. (Photo by Lou Stejskal)
Hide Caption
1 of 24
The world&#39;s 50 best bars for 2016 have been announced in London. At number 20 is Maison Premiere in New York City. Click through the gallery to see the winners.
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
20. Maison Premiere, New YorkThe world's 50 best bars for 2016 have been announced in London. At number 20 is Maison Premiere in New York City. Click through the gallery to see the winners.
Hide Caption
2 of 24
At number 19 is London&#39;s Nightjar. Signature cocktails include Mary Quite Contrary, a savory concoction mixed with Absolut Elyx vodka, herbs, cheese and caper foam.
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
19. Nightjar, LondonAt number 19 is London's Nightjar. Signature cocktails include Mary Quite Contrary, a savory concoction mixed with Absolut Elyx vodka, herbs, cheese and caper foam.
Hide Caption
3 of 24
At number 18, Amsterdam&#39;s Tales &amp;amp; Spirits. Specialties of the house include Fallen Lady. A nod to the Dutch capital&#39;s famous red light district, it&#39;s a &quot;sexy combination&quot; that includes Ketel One vodka, Mozart dark chocolate liqueur and raspberry syrup.
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
18. Tales & Spirits, AmsterdamAt number 18, Amsterdam's Tales & Spirits. Specialties of the house include Fallen Lady. A nod to the Dutch capital's famous red light district, it's a "sexy combination" that includes Ketel One vodka, Mozart dark chocolate liqueur and raspberry syrup.
Hide Caption
4 of 24
Paris&#39;s Candelaria is number 17 on the list. This Mexican-style taqueria specializes in agave-based drinks.
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
17. Candelaria, ParisParis's Candelaria is number 17 on the list. This Mexican-style taqueria specializes in agave-based drinks.
Hide Caption
5 of 24
Miami&#39;s Broken Shaker, at 16 on the list, describes itself as a &quot;backyard oasis.&quot; Its menu includes monthly and seasonal cocktails such as a Lychee Peachy and a Sake Spritzer.
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
16. The Broken Shaker, MiamiMiami's Broken Shaker, at 16 on the list, describes itself as a "backyard oasis." Its menu includes monthly and seasonal cocktails such as a Lychee Peachy and a Sake Spritzer.
Hide Caption
6 of 24
Shanghai&#39;s Speak Low, at number 15, is a Japanese-style speakeasy hidden behind a sliding bookshelf at the back of a store in the city&#39;s French Concession.
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
15. Speak Low, ShanghaiShanghai's Speak Low, at number 15, is a Japanese-style speakeasy hidden behind a sliding bookshelf at the back of a store in the city's French Concession.
Hide Caption
7 of 24
At number 14 is one of two Singapore establishments to make the top 20 list. 28 Hongkong Street is renowned, apparently, for its efforts to actively avoid publicity.
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
14. 28 Hongkong Street, SingaporeAt number 14 is one of two Singapore establishments to make the top 20 list. 28 Hongkong Street is renowned, apparently, for its efforts to actively avoid publicity.
Hide Caption
8 of 24
At number 13, Mexico City&#39;s Licoreria Limantor was last year described by the 50 Best Bars website as a &quot;trendy den of delectable drinks.&quot;
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
13. Licoreria Limantor, Mexico CityAt number 13, Mexico City's Licoreria Limantor was last year described by the 50 Best Bars website as a "trendy den of delectable drinks."
Hide Caption
9 of 24
Down from its number 7 place of last year, The Baxter Inn now sits at number 12. The Sydney bar is known for its impressive wall of whisky and bartenders who have a handle on the classics.
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
12. The Baxter Inn, SydneyDown from its number 7 place of last year, The Baxter Inn now sits at number 12. The Sydney bar is known for its impressive wall of whisky and bartenders who have a handle on the classics.
Hide Caption
10 of 24
At number 11 is Singapore&#39;s Manhattan Bar, a plush venue within the city&#39;s Regent Hotel. Its cocktail menu includes, inevitably, a version of the classic Manhattan based around Michter&#39;s Single Barrel Rye and house-made cherry brandy.
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
11. Manhattan Bar, SingaporeAt number 11 is Singapore's Manhattan Bar, a plush venue within the city's Regent Hotel. Its cocktail menu includes, inevitably, a version of the classic Manhattan based around Michter's Single Barrel Rye and house-made cherry brandy.
Hide Caption
11 of 24
A subterranean venue in London&#39;s ultra-hip Hoxton Square, Happiness Forgets is at number 10 on the list. It bills itself as &quot;high end cocktails&quot; in a &quot;low rent basement.&quot;
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
10. Happiness Forgets, LondonA subterranean venue in London's ultra-hip Hoxton Square, Happiness Forgets is at number 10 on the list. It bills itself as "high end cocktails" in a "low rent basement."
Hide Caption
12 of 24
At number 9, the endearingly named Clumsies takes its name from the &quot;generous serving of favorite mistakes&quot; that make up its menu mission statement.
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
9. The Clumsies, AthensAt number 9, the endearingly named Clumsies takes its name from the "generous serving of favorite mistakes" that make up its menu mission statement.
Hide Caption
13 of 24
At number 8, New York&#39;s NoMad Bar aims to emulate a classic NYC tavern. It&#39;s one of seven New York bars to make the list.
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
8. The NoMad Bar, New York CityAt number 8, New York's NoMad Bar aims to emulate a classic NYC tavern. It's one of seven New York bars to make the list.
Hide Caption
14 of 24
Another New Yorker, Employees Only, takes the number 7 slot. Signatures include the Provencal -- lavender-infused Plymouth Gin mixed with herbs.
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
7. Employees Only, New York CityAnother New Yorker, Employees Only, takes the number 7 slot. Signatures include the Provencal -- lavender-infused Plymouth Gin mixed with herbs.
Hide Caption
15 of 24
At number 6, London&#39;s The Gibson sits on the city&#39;s increasingly trendy Old Street. The bar takes its name from its signature drink, a gin martini that includes a pickled onion rather than an olive.
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
6. The GibsonAt number 6, London's The Gibson sits on the city's increasingly trendy Old Street. The bar takes its name from its signature drink, a gin martini that includes a pickled onion rather than an olive.
Hide Caption
16 of 24
Attaboy, at number 5, is described by the 50 Best Bars website as a New York City &quot;institution.&quot;
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
5. Attaboy, New York CityAttaboy, at number 5, is described by the 50 Best Bars website as a New York City "institution."
Hide Caption
17 of 24
At number 4, the Connaught Bar serves visitors to the upscale hotel of the same name in London&#39;s wealthy Mayfair district.
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
4. Connaught Bar, LondonAt number 4, the Connaught Bar serves visitors to the upscale hotel of the same name in London's wealthy Mayfair district.
Hide Caption
18 of 24
Located in the prosaically named Sea Containers House on London&#39;s South Bank, the Dandelyan makes number 3 on the list. Cocktails include Pinnacle Point Fizz, a blend of Olemco Blanco Tequila, blue corn sloe, ginger bitters, sour pineapple and soda.
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
3. Dandelyan, LondonLocated in the prosaically named Sea Containers House on London's South Bank, the Dandelyan makes number 3 on the list. Cocktails include Pinnacle Point Fizz, a blend of Olemco Blanco Tequila, blue corn sloe, ginger bitters, sour pineapple and soda.
Hide Caption
19 of 24
Though it no longer holds the top spot, London can console itself with a number 2 position for its American Bar, a classic venue in the city&#39;s Savoy Hotel.
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
2. American Bar, LondonThough it no longer holds the top spot, London can console itself with a number 2 position for its American Bar, a classic venue in the city's Savoy Hotel.
Hide Caption
20 of 24
And the best bar in the world is... New York&#39;s Dead Rabbit Grocery &amp;amp; Grog -- an apparently unbeatable mix of informal taproom and &quot;sumptuous parlor&quot; serving &quot;historically accurate&quot; cocktails.
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
1. Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog, New York CityAnd the best bar in the world is... New York's Dead Rabbit Grocery & Grog -- an apparently unbeatable mix of informal taproom and "sumptuous parlor" serving "historically accurate" cocktails.
Hide Caption
21 of 24
Dead Rabbit NYC
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
Dead Rabbit NYC
Hide Caption
22 of 24
Dead Rabbit NYC
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
Dead Rabbit NYC
Hide Caption
23 of 24
Dead Rabbit NYC
Photos: What it's like to drink in the world's best bar
Dead Rabbit NYC
Hide Caption
24 of 24
worldsbestbar20-Maison_Premiere,-NYC19-Nightjar,-London18-Tales-_-Spirits,-Amsterdam17-Candelaria,-Paris16-The-Broken-Shaker,-Miami--CREDIT--Adrian-Gaut15-Speak-Low,-Shanghai14-28-Hong-Kong-Street,-Singapore13-Licoreria-Limantour,-Mexico-Cityworld best bar 7 baxter11-Manhattan_Bar,-Singapore10-Happiness-Forgets,-London9-The-Clumsies,-Athens8-The-NoMad-Bar,-NYC-CREDIT--Daniel-Krieger7-Employees-Only,-NYC--CREDIT--Emilie-Baltz6-The-Gibson,-London5-Attaboy-Bar,-NYC4-Connaught-Bar,-London3-Dandelyan,-London2-American-Bar,-London1-Dead-Rabbit,-NYCDeadRabbit-Vol5-7DR-Interiors-111DR-Interiors-3

Story highlights

  • The award-winning Dead Rabbit is a cross between a New York cocktail joint and an Irish bar
  • "Dead Rabbit feels like a bar that gives you a hug," says bar manager Jillian Vose

New York City (CNN)What makes a bar -- located at the lower edge of Manhattan and named after a notorious 19th-century gang of Irish-Americans who roamed the nearby streets -- worthy of being named the best in the world?

Turns out, it takes more than just well-crafted cocktails, the right music and a good vibe.
    In fact, the years before Dead Rabbit opened were pretty painful for the operating partners, Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry, who worked on the initial plan from their home base of Belfast in Northern Ireland, agonizing over details and sleeping very little.
    Recently, they topped the list at #1 on The World's 50 Best Bars 2016.
    "What kept us going was our mission statement to bring the Irish bar into the 21st century," McGarry says. "One of our goals was to have the world's best bar recognized as [being] an Irish bar."
    Dead Rabbit recipe: Mix one part Irish bar with one part classy cocktail joint.
    Dead Rabbit recipe: Mix one part Irish bar with one part classy cocktail joint.
    Read More
    He adds, modestly: "It's our version of the world's best bar. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder."
    The Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog (30 Water Street, New York; +1 646 422 7906), a New York cocktail bar meets Irish pub, is a celebration of what was going down in lower Manhattan before it became the Financial District, long before Wall Street was filled with traders.
    It's what became of Muldoon and McGarry's vision to legitimize the Irish pub.
    McGarry calls Dead Rabbit a "multi-experiential experience," and he's right.
    MORE: And the world's 50 best bars are...

    Serious drinking

    The tri-level bar features a tap room (with a comfortable Irish pub feel and sizable whiskey list) on the ground floor, and a parlor serving cocktails on the second. The top level is used for private events.
    The feeling is the same up and down: easy, inviting and non-pretentious -- which isn't always easy to pull off, especially when drinks cost upwards of $16 a pop.
    The cocktails, like the staff, are serious -- but served with a wink.
    The cocktails -- like the staff -- mean business.
    The cocktails -- like the staff -- mean business.
    Not literally, of course, but the playful drink names (Mafioso, Son of a Gun, Femme Fatale) are revealed in the pages of a menu that's part food and drink list, part graphic novel (and available for purchase at $6).
    A rotating but hefty selection of cocktails is listed alongside the illustrated tale of the Dead Rabbit gang, lead by John Morrissey. It's like a boozy history lesson -- and tourists and locals alike appear to eat it up.
    Awards are casually littered on the shelves behind the bartenders who shake and stir to a classic rock soundtrack.
    MORE: The world's best restaurants for 2016 are...

    Bar hugs

    People may know about the accolades, and be drawn in by the hype, but they're staying for the fun.
    Other acclaimed bars are known for their crazy garnishes. Some focus on Tiki drinks, some serve cocktails at a high volume. What is it that sets Dead Rabbit apart?
    Bar manager Jillian Vose, who joined the Dead Rabbit team about a year into their opening, was in London for the recent World's Best awards and visited a few other bars that also made the cut.
    Dead Rabbit &quot;feels like a bar that give you a hug.&quot;
    Dead Rabbit "feels like a bar that give you a hug."
    "I think the difference is that it's not just one thing," he says. "The Dead Rabbit feels like a bar that gives you a hug; it's cozy, you feel comfortable there.
    "The music's right, the lighting's right, the staff are friendly. You're not waiting forever for a drink... all of those things come together to make a special bar."
    Adding to that formula is undoubtedly the location, which pairs so well with the theme of the bar and the graphic novel-style menu.
    MORE: 30 of the world's best hotel bars

    Sense of place

    Which begs the question, could Dead Rabbit be Dead Rabbit if it were located somewhere else?
    Not likely.
    "I think the reason why it works is because of where it is," Vose says. "Because of the location and what went on there in the time the bar was set in. It wouldn't be the same anywhere else."
    It took six years for the bar to open, it's been around for nearly four, and since then Dead Rabbit has picked up a slew of other awards, including at Tales of the Cocktail where they took home World's Best Cocktail Menu, Best American Cocktail Bar and International Bartender of the Year award (given to McGarry).
    Mafioso: One of the playfully named cocktails on the Dead Rabbit menu
    Mafioso: One of the playfully named cocktails on the Dead Rabbit menu
    The World's Best award is another jewel in their crown, albeit a shiny one.
    "For us, it definitely it brings a sense of completion -- but I don't want you to think we're done," McGarry says. "The way we operate is: We want to improve every single day. We're aggressively trying to improve things; we're constantly working on maintenance issues.
    "It's very much a job completed ... but the way we look at these things is, our arrival point is very much our next destination point."

    Under pressure

    McGarry notes that expectation levels rise with each accolade. "It's not easy to get here, but it's a hell of a lot easier winning an award than keeping them, you know?"
    Vose agrees. "It's more terrifying!" she says of life after being named the best in the world.
    "We won this award that we wanted for so long, [but] now there's more eyes on you, more expectations, people are coming for you."
    Still, Vose sees the positive side of winning: "That's what's great about awards; they push people to become better."
    The pressure to succeed isn't lost on McGarry, nor is he resting on his laurels.
    Only in Manhattan: Dead Rabbit&#39;s owners say it couldn&#39;t exist elsewhere.
    Only in Manhattan: Dead Rabbit's owners say it couldn't exist elsewhere.
    "People are coming into this bar and are expecting the world's best so seeing dust or chewing gum under a seat... there are so many things to keep an eye on.
    "You're constantly looking at things through a lens of 'If I were a guest coming into the world's best bar, what would I expect?'
    "When you're constantly asking yourself those questions, constantly trying to tweak things and improve things, I don't know if we'll ever get to the point where we're happy."
    "It means an awful lot, but we're not getting carried away," he says with a laugh.

    Cindy Augustine is a lifestyle writer and editor living in downtown New York City. She will travel to the ends of the Earth for a great meal, especially if it involves pizza. See her pictures on Instagram and follow her on Twitter.