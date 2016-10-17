Story highlights Steven Woolfe says UKIP is "ungovernable without Nigel Farage"

He asserts that Hookem punched him first and says he intends to continue as an independent MEP

(CNN) A UK right wing lawmaker who wound up sprawled unconscious on the floor of the European Parliament after announcing his intention to run for his party's leadership has resigned.

"It is with deep sorrow and regret that I am aborting my leadership campaign and announcing my resignation from UKIP with immediate effect," UKIP's Steven Woolfe said in a statement posted Monday on his website.

It is with deep sorrow & regret that I am announcing my resignation from UKIP with immediate effect. Full statement: https://t.co/IyjI4PRxKs — Steven Woolfe MEP (@Steven_Woolfe) October 17, 2016

Woolfe expressed dismay at his party's future, calling out internal drama within the anti-immigration party responsible for Brexit's leave campaign victory.

"I believe that a strong UKIP would hold this government's feet to the fire and make sure it delivers a clean Brexit," he said. "However, I have come to the conclusion that UKIP is ungovernable without Nigel Farage leading it and the referendum cause to unite it."

JUST WATCHED Nigel Farage on the appeal of Trump Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Nigel Farage on the appeal of Trump 01:20

Read More