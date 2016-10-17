Story highlights 14 children aged 14-17 arrive in UK from Calais refugee camp

"Jungle" camp faces imminent demolition

London (CNN) Fourteen unaccompanied refugee teenagers from the notorious "Jungle" migrant camp in Calais, France, have arrived in Britain.

They are the second group of a planned transfer of up to 200 youngsters stuck in the camp who have been identified by the Red Cross as eligible to go to Britain.

The new arrivals follow an advance party of five children -- four Syrians and one Afghan, who arrived in the UK at the weekend. The children were taken to a government center in south London for registration before being united with their families.

"These vulnerable children, aged between 14 and 17, were transferred to the UK under the care of Home Office staff, with the support of volunteers from specialist NGOs and charities," the UK Home Office said in a statement. "They will join their families in the UK as quickly as possible over the coming days."

Earlier, the UK government said it had sent a team to France to help identify those children eligible to come to Britain following a meeting between the UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd and her French counterpart Bernard Cazeneuve.

