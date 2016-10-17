'Walking Dead' renewed for Season 8

Story highlights
- Season 8 will premiere in 2017
- Fans are excited
(CNN)It's no surprise that "The Walking Dead" has been renewed for another season, but fans are still thrilled.
AMC announced that Season 8 of its very successful zombie drama will be "premiering in late-2017 and kicking off with the 100th episode of the franchise."
The new season will feature 16 episodes and will be followed by "Talking Dead," the live after show hosted by Chris Hardwick.
Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement over the Season 8 announcement before Season 7 has even premiered.
According to AMC, "The Walking Dead," has been the top rated show on television among adults 18-49 for the last four years,
The series returns for its seventh season on Sunday, October 23.