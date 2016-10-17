Randy Travis sings 'Amazing Grace' three years after debilitating stroke

Story highlights Randy Travis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame Sunday night

The Grammy winner performed 'Amazing Grace' three years after suffering a stroke

Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton and Alan Jackson were all in attendance

(CNN) Randy Travis brought the Country Music Hall of Fame audience to tears Sunday night.

The country music star, who was being inducted into the hall, took the podium and performed a few lyrics from "Amazing Grace." Travis suffered a stroke three years ago which impaired his ability to walk and affected his vocal chords.

Travis stood up from his wheel chair and -- with his wife Mary-Davis Travis and his longtime friend Garth Brooks by his side -- he sang the uplifting song. He received a standing ovation when he finished.

"Randy stared death in the face, but death blinked," Travis' wife told the audience. "Today, God's proof of a miracle stands before you."

