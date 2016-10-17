Randy Travis sings 'Amazing Grace' three years after debilitating stroke

Story highlights
(CNN)Randy Travis brought the Country Music Hall of Fame audience to tears Sunday night.
The country music star, who was being inducted into the hall, took the podium and performed a few lyrics from "Amazing Grace." Travis suffered a stroke three years ago which impaired his ability to walk and affected his vocal chords.
Travis stood up from his wheel chair and -- with his wife Mary-Davis Travis and his longtime friend Garth Brooks by his side -- he sang the uplifting song. He received a standing ovation when he finished.
"Randy stared death in the face, but death blinked," Travis' wife told the audience. "Today, God's proof of a miracle stands before you."
Travis, a seven-time Grammy-winner, was hospitalized in 2013 for a condition known as viral cardiomyopathy, a disorder in which a virus attacks the muscles of the heart, causing it to beat more slowly. That led to congestive heart failure, which caused the stroke. Travis' wife revealed Sunday night that her husband had undergone multiple surgeries and physical therapy over the last three years.
Some of country music's biggest stars were in attendance, including Brad Paisley, Alan Jackson and Dolly Parton. Also inducted were Charlie Daniels and producer Fred Foster.