(CNN) Pamela Anderson is probably not an operative, you guys.

The former "Baywatch" star found herself at the center of some conspiracy theories after she took Julian Assange a vegan lunch this weekend.

Yes, that really did happen.

Anderson visited Assange at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London where he has been living for more than four years. He took refuge there after Swedish prosecutors issued a warrant for him in August 2010 based on allegations of sexual assault by two female WikiLeaks volunteers in the country.