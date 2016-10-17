Story highlights
(CNN)Pamela Anderson is probably not an operative, you guys.
The former "Baywatch" star found herself at the center of some conspiracy theories after she took Julian Assange a vegan lunch this weekend.
Yes, that really did happen.
Anderson visited Assange at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London where he has been living for more than four years. He took refuge there after Swedish prosecutors issued a warrant for him in August 2010 based on allegations of sexual assault by two female WikiLeaks volunteers in the country.
The actress even tweeted a pic of herself bringing him the food with the caption "#freeassange #getalife."
Anderson told the UK press she was worried for Assange's health and "brought him a nice vegan lunch and some vegan snacks."
"He said I tortured him with bringing him vegan food," she joked.
But social media being what it is, conspiracies started swirling that her visit may have been for nefarious reasons, including a theory that she was out to poison him and end the work of WikiLeaks.
Of course that didn't happen, but what did go down was Assange's Internet.
Early Monday, WikiLeaks tweeted that "Julian Assange's Internet link has been intentionally severed by a state party. We have activated the appropriate contingency plans."
Folks immediately started crying foul on Twitter.
"American people should consider an attack on Assange as an attack on free speech, and an act of war against them #freeAssange," one person tweeted.
And naturally it came back to Anderson, with some labeing her a "honeypot."
For those not up on your espionage lingo, that's what you call a sexy woman used to either recruit or betray in the spy game.