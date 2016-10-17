Breaking News

Luke Perry's AARP cover means you're old

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 8:23 AM ET, Mon October 17, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Where has time gone? &quot;Beverly Hills 90210&quot; co-star Luke Perry turned 50 on October 11.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Where has time gone? "Beverly Hills 90210" co-star Luke Perry turned 50 on October 11.
Hide Caption
1 of 51
No matter his age, Patrick Dempsey will always be &quot;McDreamy&quot; to us. He turned 50 on January 13.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
No matter his age, Patrick Dempsey will always be "McDreamy" to us. He turned 50 on January 13.
Hide Caption
2 of 51
There is no &quot;Scandal&quot; to it. Co-star Joshua Malina hit the big 5-0 on January 17.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
There is no "Scandal" to it. Co-star Joshua Malina hit the big 5-0 on January 17.
Hide Caption
3 of 51
Funnyman Rainn Wilson turned 50 on January 20.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Funnyman Rainn Wilson turned 50 on January 20.
Hide Caption
4 of 51
You are not being Rickrolled. &quot;Never Gonna Give You Up&quot; singer Rick Astley turned 50 on February 6.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
You are not being Rickrolled. "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer Rick Astley turned 50 on February 6.
Hide Caption
5 of 51
It&#39;s hard to believe that Mallory Keaton from &quot;Family Ties&quot; is all grown up, but actress Justine Bateman celebrated her milestone birthday on February 19.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
It's hard to believe that Mallory Keaton from "Family Ties" is all grown up, but actress Justine Bateman celebrated her milestone birthday on February 19.
Hide Caption
6 of 51
Cindy Crawford is aging well, which is exactly what we expected from the supermodel. She celebrated her 50th on February 20.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Cindy Crawford is aging well, which is exactly what we expected from the supermodel. She celebrated her 50th on February 20.
Hide Caption
7 of 51
No Debbie Downer here! Former &quot;SNL&quot; cast member Rachel Dratch turned 50 on February 22.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
No Debbie Downer here! Former "SNL" cast member Rachel Dratch turned 50 on February 22.
Hide Caption
8 of 51
Billy Zane has found great success playing bad guys, but here is hoping he had a good birthday on February 24.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Billy Zane has found great success playing bad guys, but here is hoping he had a good birthday on February 24.
Hide Caption
9 of 51
Tea Leoni is still as stunning as ever. She turned 50 on February 25.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Tea Leoni is still as stunning as ever. She turned 50 on February 25.
Hide Caption
10 of 51
&quot;Entertainment Tonight&quot; co-anchor Nancy O&#39;Dell also celebrated her big day on February 25.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
"Entertainment Tonight" co-anchor Nancy O'Dell also celebrated her big day on February 25.
Hide Caption
11 of 51
Actress Elise Neal hit the big 5-0 -- and amazed fans by looking spectacular -- on March 14.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Actress Elise Neal hit the big 5-0 -- and amazed fans by looking spectacular -- on March 14.
Hide Caption
12 of 51
Fuggetaboutit! &quot;Sopranos&quot; co-star Michael Imperoli turned 50 on March 26.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Fuggetaboutit! "Sopranos" co-star Michael Imperoli turned 50 on March 26.
Hide Caption
13 of 51
It&#39;s a fact of life that Nancy McKeon celebrated her birthday on April 4.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
It's a fact of life that Nancy McKeon celebrated her birthday on April 4.
Hide Caption
14 of 51
&quot;House of Cards&quot; star Robin Wright turned 50 on April 8.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
"House of Cards" star Robin Wright turned 50 on April 8.
Hide Caption
15 of 51
Cynthia Nixon of &quot;Sex and the City&quot; celebrated on April 9.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Cynthia Nixon of "Sex and the City" celebrated on April 9.
Hide Caption
16 of 51
Former &quot;Grey&#39;s Anatomy&quot; co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan turned 50 on April 22.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Former "Grey's Anatomy" co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan turned 50 on April 22.
Hide Caption
17 of 51
It&#39;s a Baldwin birthday! Stephen Baldwin is 50 on May 12.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
It's a Baldwin birthday! Stephen Baldwin is 50 on May 12.
Hide Caption
18 of 51
Former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker will have a special day on May 13.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker will have a special day on May 13.
Hide Caption
19 of 51
She&#39;s still in control. Of course we are talking about Ms. Jackson if you&#39;re nasty. Superstar Janet Jackson hits her milestone on May 16.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
She's still in control. Of course we are talking about Ms. Jackson if you're nasty. Superstar Janet Jackson hits her milestone on May 16.
Hide Caption
20 of 51
&quot;House&quot; co-star Lisa Edelstein marks 50 years on May 21.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
"House" co-star Lisa Edelstein marks 50 years on May 21.
Hide Caption
21 of 51
Jolly good! British actress Helena Bonham Carter turned 50 on May 26.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Jolly good! British actress Helena Bonham Carter turned 50 on May 26.
Hide Caption
22 of 51
The &quot;Good Wife&quot; hits the big one: Julianna Margulies turned 50 on June 8.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
The "Good Wife" hits the big one: Julianna Margulies turned 50 on June 8.
Hide Caption
23 of 51
How is it possible that &quot;Lost Boys&quot; actor Jason Patric turned 50 on June 17?!
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
How is it possible that "Lost Boys" actor Jason Patric turned 50 on June 17?!
Hide Caption
24 of 51
We are sure the Force was with &quot;Star Wars: The Force Awakens&quot; director J.J. Abrams on his birthday, June 27.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
We are sure the Force was with "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" director J.J. Abrams on his birthday, June 27.
Hide Caption
25 of 51
&quot;Say Anything,&quot; but hopefully you didn&#39;t forget to wish John Cusack a happy, happy on June 28.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
"Say Anything," but hopefully you didn't forget to wish John Cusack a happy, happy on June 28.
Hide Caption
26 of 51
Actress Mary Stuart Masterson also celebrated her birthday on June 28.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Actress Mary Stuart Masterson also celebrated her birthday on June 28.
Hide Caption
27 of 51
Hopefully, Mike Tyson didn&#39;t have a &quot;Hangover&quot; after he celebrates his 50th on June 30.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Hopefully, Mike Tyson didn't have a "Hangover" after he celebrates his 50th on June 30.
Hide Caption
28 of 51
Chef and author Sandra Lee turned 50 on July 3.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Chef and author Sandra Lee turned 50 on July 3.
Hide Caption
29 of 51
Funnyman Jim Gaffigan celebrated his special day on July 7.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Funnyman Jim Gaffigan celebrated his special day on July 7.
Hide Caption
30 of 51
Wow! Country singer Martina McBride was 50 on July 29.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Wow! Country singer Martina McBride was 50 on July 29.
Hide Caption
31 of 51
&quot;Lost&quot; actor Matthew Fox turned 50 on July 14.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
"Lost" actor Matthew Fox turned 50 on July 14.
Hide Caption
32 of 51
That&#39;s super, man! &quot;Lois and Clark&quot; star Dean Cain hit his milestone on July 31.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
That's super, man! "Lois and Clark" star Dean Cain hit his milestone on July 31.
Hide Caption
33 of 51
&quot;Weekend at Bernie&#39;s&quot; co-star Jonathan Silverman had his special day on August 5.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
"Weekend at Bernie's" co-star Jonathan Silverman had his special day on August 5.
Hide Caption
34 of 51
Halle Berry is still a stunner. She had a milestone birthday on August 14.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Halle Berry is still a stunner. She had a milestone birthday on August 14.
Hide Caption
35 of 51
Can you believe Salma Hayek turned 50 on September 2?
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Can you believe Salma Hayek turned 50 on September 2?
Hide Caption
36 of 51
September 9 is Adam Sandler&#39;s big day.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
September 9 is Adam Sandler's big day.
Hide Caption
37 of 51
Michelle Duggar and her husband, Jim Bob, came to fame with their large family and reality show &quot;19 Kids and Counting.&quot; She turned 50 on September 13.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Michelle Duggar and her husband, Jim Bob, came to fame with their large family and reality show "19 Kids and Counting." She turned 50 on September 13.
Hide Caption
38 of 51
Wish director and actor Jon Favreau happy birthday on October 19.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Wish director and actor Jon Favreau happy birthday on October 19.
Hide Caption
39 of 51
Actor/writer/talk show announcer Andy Richter celebrates his day on October 28.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Actor/writer/talk show announcer Andy Richter celebrates his day on October 28.
Hide Caption
40 of 51
&quot;Friends&quot; will probably rally around David Schwimmer on November 2.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
"Friends" will probably rally around David Schwimmer on November 2.
Hide Caption
41 of 51
Chef Gordon Ramsay is sure to have a delicious day on November 8.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Chef Gordon Ramsay is sure to have a delicious day on November 8.
Hide Caption
42 of 51
Actor Dean McDermott turns 50 on November 16.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Actor Dean McDermott turns 50 on November 16.
Hide Caption
43 of 51
Newlywed Daisy Fuentes does 50 well. Her birthday is November 17.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Newlywed Daisy Fuentes does 50 well. Her birthday is November 17.
Hide Caption
44 of 51
&quot;Twilight&quot; co-star Billy Burke is doing the ageless thing. He celebrates on November 25.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
"Twilight" co-star Billy Burke is doing the ageless thing. He celebrates on November 25.
Hide Caption
45 of 51
Actress Garcelle Beauvais hits the big 5-0 on November 26.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Actress Garcelle Beauvais hits the big 5-0 on November 26.
Hide Caption
46 of 51
&quot;Portlandia&quot; star Fred Armisen can look forward to the holidays and his birthday on December 4.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
"Portlandia" star Fred Armisen can look forward to the holidays and his birthday on December 4.
Hide Caption
47 of 51
Stay gold, Ponyboy! Actor C. Thomas Howell turns 50 on December 7.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Stay gold, Ponyboy! Actor C. Thomas Howell turns 50 on December 7.
Hide Caption
48 of 51
Nothing compares to singer Sinead O&#39;Connor turning 50 on December 8.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Nothing compares to singer Sinead O'Connor turning 50 on December 8.
Hide Caption
49 of 51
December 11 will see former &quot;CSI&quot; co-star Gary Dourdan enjoying his 50th.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
December 11 will see former "CSI" co-star Gary Dourdan enjoying his 50th.
Hide Caption
50 of 51
No, he is no longer &quot;24,&quot; but Kiefer Sutherland isn&#39;t doing too bad, turning 50 on December 21.
Photos: Celebs turning 50 in 2016
No, he is no longer "24," but Kiefer Sutherland isn't doing too bad, turning 50 on December 21.
Hide Caption
51 of 51
Luke Perry 2015patrick dempsey 2015Joshua Malina 2015Rainn Wilson 2015 Rick Astley 2015 RESTRICTEDJustine Bateman 2015Cindy Crawford 2015Rachel Dratch 2015Billy Zane 2015Tea Leoni 2015Nancy O&#39;Dell 201501 elise neal FILEMichael Imperioli 2015 RESTRICTEDNancy McKeon 2014Robin Wright 2015Cynthia Nixon 2015Jeffrey Dean Morgan 2015Stephen Baldwin 2015 RESTRICTEDDarius Rucker 2015Janet Jackson 2015 RESTRICTEDLisa Edelstein 2015Helena Bonham Carter 2015Julianna Margulies 2015Jason Patric 2015 RESTRICTEDJ.J. Abrams 2015 John Cusack 2015 Mary Stuart Masterson 2015 RESTRICTEDMike Tyson 2015Sandra Lee 2015Jim Gaffigan 2015 Martina McBride 2015Matthew Fox 2015Dean Cain 2015Jonathan Silverman 2015 Halle Berry 2015 Salma Hayek 2015Adam Sandler 2015michelle duggar 2015Jon Favreau 2015Andy Richter 2015David Schwimmer 2015Gordon Ramsay 2015 Dean McDermott 2015Daisy Fuentes 2015 RESTRICTEDBilly Burke 2015Garcelle Beauvais 2015Fred Armisen 2015C. Thomas Howell 2015 RESTRICTEDSinead O&#39;Connor 2015 Gary Dourdan 2015 Kiefer Sutherland 2015

Story highlights

  • Perry turned 50 October 11
  • AARP put him on its cover

(CNN)How is this even possible?

Luke Perry recently turned 50.
    Let that sink in... Dylan McKay from "Beverly Hills 90210" is half a century old.
    The actor celebrated his big day on October 11 and we can thank AARP magazine for reminding us.
    The organization for retired people and seniors (and we don't mean high school ones) celebrated Perry's big day by placing him on the cover.
    Read More
    Fans proceeded to freak out.
    It helps to remember that he wasn't a teen when he appeared on the hit series (he was 24 when the show premiered in 1990). But still, if he's 50, what does that make the rest of us?
    Old is what it makes us. It makes us old.