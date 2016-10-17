Luke Perry's AARP cover means you're old

Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Where has time gone? "Beverly Hills 90210" co-star Luke Perry turned 50 on October 11.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
No matter his age, Patrick Dempsey will always be "McDreamy" to us. He turned 50 on January 13.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
There is no "Scandal" to it. Co-star Joshua Malina hit the big 5-0 on January 17.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Funnyman Rainn Wilson turned 50 on January 20.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
You are not being Rickrolled. "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer Rick Astley turned 50 on February 6.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
It's hard to believe that Mallory Keaton from "Family Ties" is all grown up, but actress Justine Bateman celebrated her milestone birthday on February 19.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Cindy Crawford is aging well, which is exactly what we expected from the supermodel. She celebrated her 50th on February 20.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
No Debbie Downer here! Former "SNL" cast member Rachel Dratch turned 50 on February 22.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Billy Zane has found great success playing bad guys, but here is hoping he had a good birthday on February 24.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Tea Leoni is still as stunning as ever. She turned 50 on February 25.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
"Entertainment Tonight" co-anchor Nancy O'Dell also celebrated her big day on February 25.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Actress Elise Neal hit the big 5-0 -- and amazed fans by looking spectacular -- on March 14.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Fuggetaboutit! "Sopranos" co-star Michael Imperoli turned 50 on March 26.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
It's a fact of life that Nancy McKeon celebrated her birthday on April 4.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
"House of Cards" star Robin Wright turned 50 on April 8.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Cynthia Nixon of "Sex and the City" celebrated on April 9.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Former "Grey's Anatomy" co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan turned 50 on April 22.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
It's a Baldwin birthday! Stephen Baldwin is 50 on May 12.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker will have a special day on May 13.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
She's still in control. Of course we are talking about Ms. Jackson if you're nasty. Superstar Janet Jackson hits her milestone on May 16.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
"House" co-star Lisa Edelstein marks 50 years on May 21.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Jolly good! British actress Helena Bonham Carter turned 50 on May 26.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
The "Good Wife" hits the big one: Julianna Margulies turned 50 on June 8.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
How is it possible that "Lost Boys" actor Jason Patric turned 50 on June 17?!
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
We are sure the Force was with "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" director J.J. Abrams on his birthday, June 27.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
"Say Anything," but hopefully you didn't forget to wish John Cusack a happy, happy on June 28.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Actress Mary Stuart Masterson also celebrated her birthday on June 28.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Hopefully, Mike Tyson didn't have a "Hangover" after he celebrates his 50th on June 30.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Chef and author Sandra Lee turned 50 on July 3.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Funnyman Jim Gaffigan celebrated his special day on July 7.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Wow! Country singer Martina McBride was 50 on July 29.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
"Lost" actor Matthew Fox turned 50 on July 14.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
That's super, man! "Lois and Clark" star Dean Cain hit his milestone on July 31.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
"Weekend at Bernie's" co-star Jonathan Silverman had his special day on August 5.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Halle Berry is still a stunner. She had a milestone birthday on August 14.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Can you believe Salma Hayek turned 50 on September 2?
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
September 9 is Adam Sandler's big day.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Michelle Duggar and her husband, Jim Bob, came to fame with their large family and reality show "19 Kids and Counting." She turned 50 on September 13.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Wish director and actor Jon Favreau happy birthday on October 19.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Actor/writer/talk show announcer Andy Richter celebrates his day on October 28.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
"Friends" will probably rally around David Schwimmer on November 2.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Chef Gordon Ramsay is sure to have a delicious day on November 8.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Actor Dean McDermott turns 50 on November 16.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Newlywed Daisy Fuentes does 50 well. Her birthday is November 17.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
"Twilight" co-star Billy Burke is doing the ageless thing. He celebrates on November 25.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Actress Garcelle Beauvais hits the big 5-0 on November 26.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
"Portlandia" star Fred Armisen can look forward to the holidays and his birthday on December 4.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Stay gold, Ponyboy! Actor C. Thomas Howell turns 50 on December 7.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
Nothing compares to singer Sinead O'Connor turning 50 on December 8.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
December 11 will see former "CSI" co-star Gary Dourdan enjoying his 50th.
Celebs turning 50 in 2016
No, he is no longer "24," but Kiefer Sutherland isn't doing too bad, turning 50 on December 21.