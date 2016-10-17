Story highlights Ferdinand Marcos ruled the Philippines as dictator for decades

Current President Rodrigo Duterte wants him buried in the national heroes' cemetery

(CNN) The Philippines' top court has postponed a decision on whether to grant former dictator Ferdinand Marcos a hero's burial.

A ruling was expected this week, but the Supreme Court said Tuesday that the case will be extended to November 8.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos in 1986.

"(This issue) must be taken out of limbo," said Edre Olalia, president of the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers, which brought a case objecting to the burial.

"Let the sleeping dog lie as is. Incorrigible dictatorship, insatiable greed and inebriated lust for power do not a hero make."

Marcos died in exile in 1989. Since 2015, his body has been on display in his family stronghold of Ilocos Norte in the northwest Philippines.

