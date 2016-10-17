Protests as Philippines mulls hero's burial for ex-dictator Marcos

Story highlights Ferdinand Marcos ruled the Philippines as dictator for decades

Current President Rodrigo Duterte wants him buried in the national heroes' cemetery

(CNN) Hundreds of supporters of deceased Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos gathered outside the country's Supreme Court ahead of a ruling on whether to grant a hero's burial to the former president.

In August, current president Rodrigo Duterte announced plans to re-inter Marcos -- who ruled the Philippines with an iron fist for two-and-a-half decades -- in the National Heroes' Cemetery, to outrage from the families of victims and civil society groups.

Marcos' remains have been preserved and put on display at the family's mausoleum in Ilocos Norte, in the northwest of the Philippines. He was due to be buried in the cemetery on September 18, but opponents filed a petition with the court, claiming that as the dictator was found liable for human rights abuses, he could not be interred in the heroes' burial ground.

The Supreme Court is due to rule Tuesday on the case.

Photos: Protesters display placards with anti-Marcos slogans during a demonstration at a park in Manila on Sunday, August 14, 2016, against plans to honor the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos with a state burial. People braved the heavy but intermittent showers to voice their outrage over the decision to move the former dictator's body. Marcos ruled with an iron fist for two-and-a-half decades, and is accused of widespread corruption, overseeing torture and killings. The location of the protest was significant — a park honoring Lapu-Lapu, the warrior recognized as the Philippines' "first hero" for his uprising against Spanish colonial occupation in 1521.

The burial ceremony is planned for September 18. Former congressman Walden Bello compared interring Marcos in the cemetery as akin to "burying Al Capone in Arlington National Cemetery" — although he added: "Marcos was worse." President Rodrigo Duterte's penchant for hard line tactics, which have created an uptick in violent vigilante killings across the country, has some recalling dark days under Marcos.

