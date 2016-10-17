Breaking News

Haitian-Americans look to community groups for hurricane relief

By Darran Simon, CNN

Updated 2:08 PM ET, Mon October 17, 2016

A man stands in the remnants of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the southern town of Les Cayes on Monday, October 10. Matthew wreaked havoc in Haiti, killing hundreds, destroying homes and knocking out electricity in the impoverished Caribbean nation. More than 1.4 million people are in need of urgent assistance, a UN official says.
A man stands in the remnants of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the southern town of Les Cayes on Monday, October 10. Matthew wreaked havoc in Haiti, killing hundreds, destroying homes and knocking out electricity in the impoverished Caribbean nation. More than 1.4 million people are in need of urgent assistance, a UN official says.
Two young men who lost their homes awake from a tent in the courtyard of a school where they took shelter in Port Salut on October 10.
Two young men who lost their homes awake from a tent in the courtyard of a school where they took shelter in Port Salut on October 10.
A woman sits in debris where her house once stood in Les Cayes on October 10.
A woman sits in debris where her house once stood in Les Cayes on October 10.
A group works to clear debris from the streets in Les Anglais on October 10.
A group works to clear debris from the streets in Les Anglais on October 10.
A man uses salvaged material to build a makeshift roof for his damaged house in Port-a-Piment on October 10.
A man uses salvaged material to build a makeshift roof for his damaged house in Port-a-Piment on October 10.
People sick with cholera receive medical assistance at a hospital in Jeremie on October 10. The destruction from Matthew has accelerated the cholera epidemic in Haiti and undermined strides made in fighting the waterborne disease, the country&#39;s leader says.
People sick with cholera receive medical assistance at a hospital in Jeremie on October 10. The destruction from Matthew has accelerated the cholera epidemic in Haiti and undermined strides made in fighting the waterborne disease, the country's leader says.
People cross one of the many southern coastal rivers where bridges were knocked out or damaged near Port-a-Piment on October 10.
People cross one of the many southern coastal rivers where bridges were knocked out or damaged near Port-a-Piment on October 10.
People pass damaged buildings in a seaside fishing neighborhood of Port Salut on Sunday, October 9.
People pass damaged buildings in a seaside fishing neighborhood of Port Salut on Sunday, October 9.
People bathe and wash clothes in a river that runs through Roche-à-Bateaux on October 9. Concerns are rising in the storm&#39;s aftermath about cholera, caused by the ingestion of contaminated water or food.
People bathe and wash clothes in a river that runs through Roche-à-Bateaux on October 9. Concerns are rising in the storm's aftermath about cholera, caused by the ingestion of contaminated water or food.
US soldiers unload bags of food from a helicopter in the hard-hit coastal city of Jeremie on October 9.
US soldiers unload bags of food from a helicopter in the hard-hit coastal city of Jeremie on October 9.
Worshippers pray at a Jeremie church destroyed by Matthew on October 9.
Worshippers pray at a Jeremie church destroyed by Matthew on October 9.
A cholera patient receives treatment at a state hospital in Jeremie on October 9.
A cholera patient receives treatment at a state hospital in Jeremie on October 9.
Family members react during the funeral of Roberto Laguerre, 32, on Saturday, October 8, in Jeremie. Laguerre was killed when the hurricane struck.
Family members react during the funeral of Roberto Laguerre, 32, on Saturday, October 8, in Jeremie. Laguerre was killed when the hurricane struck.
Andrenne Joseph dries her clothes near the remains of her house in Jeremie on October 8.
Andrenne Joseph dries her clothes near the remains of her house in Jeremie on October 8.
Residents of Jeremie wait on the shore October 8 as a boat with water and food from the &quot;Mission of Hope&quot; charity arrives. Jeremie appears to be the epicenter of Haiti&#39;s growing humanitarian crisis in the wake of the storm.
Residents of Jeremie wait on the shore October 8 as a boat with water and food from the "Mission of Hope" charity arrives. Jeremie appears to be the epicenter of Haiti's growing humanitarian crisis in the wake of the storm.
Corn salvaged from destroyed crops dries in the sun Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
Corn salvaged from destroyed crops dries in the sun Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
People unload food and water from a &quot;Mission of Hope&quot; charity boat Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
People unload food and water from a "Mission of Hope" charity boat Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
An aerial view of damage to the small village of Casanette near Baumond, Haiti on Saturday. The full scale of the devastation in rural Haiti is becoming clear in the days after Hurricane Matthew leveled huge swaths of the country&#39;s south.
An aerial view of damage to the small village of Casanette near Baumond, Haiti on Saturday. The full scale of the devastation in rural Haiti is becoming clear in the days after Hurricane Matthew leveled huge swaths of the country's south.
Haitians gather along a flooded street in Haiti on Friday, October 7.
Haitians gather along a flooded street in Haiti on Friday, October 7.
Palm trees lie flattened on the ground after high winds knocked them over.
Palm trees lie flattened on the ground after high winds knocked them over.
Rubble lies in the street in the aftermath of the storm.
Rubble lies in the street in the aftermath of the storm.
Residents carry a coffin containing the remains of a pregnant woman, a victim of Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie on Friday, October 7. People across southwest Haiti were digging through the wreckage of their homes Friday, salvaging what they could of their meager possessions.
Residents carry a coffin containing the remains of a pregnant woman, a victim of Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie on Friday, October 7. People across southwest Haiti were digging through the wreckage of their homes Friday, salvaging what they could of their meager possessions.
An aerial view shows destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/04/americas/hurricane-matthew/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The damage from Hurricane Matthew&lt;/a&gt; was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
An aerial view shows destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
Damaged homes are shown on Friday, October 7, in Haiti, where the death toll is in the hundreds.
Damaged homes are shown on Friday, October 7, in Haiti, where the death toll is in the hundreds.
A young man stands near the cathedral damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 7.
A young man stands near the cathedral damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 7.
A man dries toys recovered from the debris left by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Thursday, October 6.
A man dries toys recovered from the debris left by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Thursday, October 6.
A girl washes mud from her feet after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6.
A girl washes mud from her feet after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6.
Fallen trees litter the ground outside a damaged church in Les Cayes on October 6. Hundreds of people have been killed in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said, with the death toll expected to rise.
Fallen trees litter the ground outside a damaged church in Les Cayes on October 6. Hundreds of people have been killed in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said, with the death toll expected to rise.
Girls wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
Girls wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country&#39;s biggest disaster in years.
Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
Saint Anne Church in Les Cayes is reduced to ruins. In the wake of the storm, the Electoral Commission postponed the country&#39;s presidential election, which had been scheduled for Sunday.
Saint Anne Church in Les Cayes is reduced to ruins. In the wake of the storm, the Electoral Commission postponed the country's presidential election, which had been scheduled for Sunday.
Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes.
Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes.
Children sit inside a damaged church in Saint-Louis on Wednesday, October 5.
Children sit inside a damaged church in Saint-Louis on Wednesday, October 5.
Men push a motorbike through a flooded street in Leogane on October 5. More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.&lt;br /&gt;
Men push a motorbike through a flooded street in Leogane on October 5. More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.
A man carries a woman across a river at Petit Goave on October 5. A bridge collapsed because of the storm.
A man carries a woman across a river at Petit Goave on October 5. A bridge collapsed because of the storm.
A woman cleans her flooded home following the overflowing of La Rouyonne River on October 5 in Leogane. Residents could face risks from standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a cholera outbreak after the devastating 2010 earthquake.
A woman cleans her flooded home following the overflowing of La Rouyonne River on October 5 in Leogane. Residents could face risks from standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a cholera outbreak after the devastating 2010 earthquake.
Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, holds a baby on October 3, as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, holds a baby on October 3, as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
(CNN)In Georgia, Haitian-Americans answer phone calls to a hotline they set up for people interested in donating to relief efforts in Haiti.

More than 600 miles away, in South Florida, volunteers stream into a warehouse daily, sorting medicine, hygiene products and other items for delivery to the island nation.
    A medical team led by the Haitian American Nurses Association of Florida lands in Haiti, bound for Aquin, Cavaillon and Les Cayes, three areas hit hard by Hurricane Matthew, according to a coalition called The Haitian American Hurricane Matthew Relief Effort.
    Nationwide, Haitian-Americans are leading relief efforts for their home country after Matthew killed hundreds in the southern portion and caused panic over potential rise in cholera outbreaks. Frustrated by what they believe is the lack of progress in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake, some are advocating donating to smaller "Haitian-led" groups, not larger international groups, like the American Red Cross.

    'An opportunity lost'

    France Francois, who worked on social issues for the Inter-American Development Bank during its reconstruction efforts in Haiti after the earthquake, is among those who have encouraged potential donors on Facebook to give money to "Haitian-led" groups and not the American Red Cross.
    "Billions of dollars flooded into Haiti through international NGOs ... after the earthquake. And I think everybody thought that it was an opportunity to really construct a country that had proper urban planning, proper sanitation .... seismic-proof housing that could withstand certain levels of wind during these type of hurricanes and disasters," Francois said in an interview last week from Panama, where she lives. "Instead, none of that happened. Haiti is no more prepared for a disaster today than it was six years ago when I started working in Haiti. For us as Haitians, this was an opportunity lost."
    Haiti: a nation sadly familiar with hurricanes and earthquakes
    Francois, who now works with a group that helps to reintegrate former gang members into Panamanian society, says it's imperative the rebuilding and relief effort be Haitian-led this time around.
    Lists have been shared on social media suggesting groups to donate money to, including one that lists "Trusted Haitian Organizations," in Haiti and the United States.
    US troops unload plastic tarps for emergency shelters and rice from two US Army Chinooks at the landing strip outside the hurricane-stricken town of Jeremie.
    Red Cross: We're proud of our work in Haiti

    In an email to CNN, the American Red Cross said the group has continuously worked in Haiti since 2004, partnering with local Haitian groups, and they're proud of their work in the country.
    "We believe our efforts in Haiti have made important investments in Haitian people, institutions, systems and lasting infrastructure including the employment of numerous Haitians in disaster management leadership positions in our projects and in the Haitian Red Cross," the agency said.
    The agency also said it has "now spent more than 90% of all funds received in health, infrastructure and resiliency programming that has helped vulnerable communities cope with and withstand emergencies."
    When the earthquake struck, they mobilized additional staff and aid, "and those resources are still on the ground in Haiti today," the agency said.
    "And throughout this time the American Red Cross has worked alongside our Haitian Red Cross partners and our other global Red Cross partners to help the Haitian people," the agency said.

    'Three days of terror'

    The hurricane has devastated southern Haiti, killing more than 500 people -- a number expected to sharply rise.
    A girl walks by damage from Hurricane Matthew in Port Salut, Haiti, last week.
    Winds of around 125 mph whipped trees, destroying entire forests on the mountainous northern coast of Haiti's Tiburon peninsula during the hurricane. The storm flooded villages; razed crops; swept away cattle, destroyed Haiti's natural resources and knocked out electricity, cutting off parts of the island.
    "Haiti has lived through what I can characterize as three days of terror," Interim President Jocelerme Privert told CNN.

    Haitian diaspora to do 'whatever it takes'

    US aid arrives in Haiti
    Lorna Valcin, a Haitian-American photographer who has fielded several hotline calls, says Atlanta doctors have donated 100 pounds of medicine that's been transported to Haiti by a Haitian-American, who founded a nonprofit that works in the region.
    The Marietta-based Wings of Hope International was founded in 1998 and provides medical care and education to Haiti and other countries in the region, according to its website.
    "We are the ones responsible for the Haitian community, and we are going to do whatever it takes to rebuild that community together," says Valcin, who lives in Marietta, a suburb of Atlanta.
    "We're trying to target the local organizations in Haiti who understand the Haitian people, who have a heart for the Haitian people."
    In Miami, the Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center, a 16-year-old social services nonprofit in Miami, will collect funds for a new South Florida Haiti Relief Group made up of civic and elected leaders in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, according to Sant La's executive director Gespie Metellus.
    The money will go to "Haitian-led organizations working in Haiti, in particular in the affected region."
    Metellus said Haitian-Americans are getting more involved in fund-raising to give money to smaller Haitian groups that typically don't get a lot of donations to provide humanitarian aid.
    "The Haitian diaspora is very much engaged in this relief effort," she said.

    2015 report critical of Red Cross

    Last year, an investigative report by ProPublica and National Public Radio alleged shortcomings in the Red Cross' relief efforts in Haiti, including reporting that the group received $488 million in donations but built only six permanent homes.
    The agency faced "constant upheaval" of staff in Haiti, along with a "pattern" of "botched delivery of aid" and "an overreliance on foreigners who could not speak French or Creole," the account said.
    After the release of the report, the Red Cross said that it was inaccurate. "Despite the most challenging conditions, including changes in government, lack of land for housing, and civil unrest, our hardworking staff -- 90 percent of whom are Haitians -- continue to meet the long-term needs of the Haitian people. While the pace of progress is never as fast as we would like, Haiti is better off today than it was five years ago," the agency said at the time.
    The agency also said then it "has provided more than 132,000 people with safe and durable housing."
    In an interview Monday with CNN, Lesley Schaffer, director for Latin America and the Caribbean for international services for the American Red Cross, said the agency is uniquely positioned to be able to bring large quantities of supplies and efficiently get them to affected areas.
    Haiti desperate for help after Matthew
    Schaffer said the relief agency has been focusing on damage assessments in Haiti since Matthew, and with the help of local groups, continues to work to get needed items to displaced residents, including hygiene, cholera prevention supplies and shelter supplies.
    "There is so much need in Haiti right now in response to Hurricane Matthew that really the more humanitarian organizations and the more grass roots organizations that can work together to get critical relief supplies to the residents ... the better," Schaffer said.

    'When the cameras leave ... we're left feeling the impact'

    Political instability has impeded Haiti's ability to deal with its problems. The country was ruled by three decades of father-son dictators who assassinated political foes and crushed dissent. In a ranking by Transparency International of corruption, Haiti ranks near the bottom as 158th out of 167 countries.
    Sandra Miniutti, vice president of marketing for Charity Navigator, a New Jersey-based nonprofit that rates charities, suggests using Global Giving, a nonprofit that connects donors, nonprofits, and companies worldwide, as a guide for Haitian-based charities. She said groups in Haiti are not registered in the same way nonprofits are in the United States, where they are required to file a 990 with the IRS.
    "Generally, with crisis giving, we also recommend that donors go with charities that have done this type of work in the past," she said.
    Francois, 30, who holds a master's degree in international development and conflict resolution from American University in Washington, said the perception to many is that Haiti is a place "where Haitians are unskilled and simply waiting to be saved."
    She said "Haitians themselves need to be proactive in changing the disaster capital narrative so that other people aren't speaking for us."
    "Because when the cameras leave and the large scale NGOs, like American Red Cross are done with their press conferences, we're the ones that are left on the ground feeling the impact," said Francois, a Cap Haitien native who grew up in Miami. "So, therefore, we should be the ones telling people what we need and how you can help us move forward and reconstruct after this type of disaster."