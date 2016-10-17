Story highlights Struggling to find suitable products for natural hair, Michelle Ntalami decided to make her own

Marini Naturals nourishes and celebrates naturally beautiful African hair

(CNN) After ditching synthetic hairstyles and embracing her natural hair, one Kenyan entrepreneur is making it possible for many Africans to wear their hair any which way they like.

Michelle Ntalami started Kenya's first quality natural hair care line, Marini Naturals, in response to the lack of organic products on the market specifically catering for natural, Afro-textured hair

Since opening shop in Kenya in 2013, Marini Naturals products can now be found on the shelves of beauty stores and supermarkets across East Africa, South Africa and even France.

"I have a vision to make Marini Naturals the leading hair care line for all women in Africa and beyond," Ntalami told CNN in an interview.

"I feel very accomplished to have -- in the time frame of just a year -- to be able to move Marini Naturals from Kenya beyond borders."

