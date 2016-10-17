Tearful scenes as kidnapped Chibok girls reunited with families

Story highlights Almost 200 girls still held captive by Boko Haram

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) The 21 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped and released by terrorist group Boko Haram were reunited with their families amid tearful scenes on Sunday.

At a ceremony in Nigeria's capital Abuja, parents were overcome with emotion as they laid eyes on their missing daughters for the first time in two-and-a-half years.

They clutched their daughters, some in disbelief, as tears streamed down their faces. One mother even strapped her daughter onto her back and carried her like a baby.

A mother is reunited with her kidnapped daughter on Sunday.

Negotiations will continue Monday to free the remaining girls, but sources tell CNN that only 83 out of the 197 left are being negotiated for.

Reunion too late for some