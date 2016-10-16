Breaking News

Egypt launches 'revenge' airstrikes on ISIS in Sinai

By Schams Elwazer and Sarah Sirgany, CNN

Updated 6:08 AM ET, Sun October 16, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)The Egyptian military has launched airstrikes on "terrorist positions" in the Sinai peninsula "to avenge the blood" of its soldiers killed in an attack on a military checkpoint Friday, according to an army statement.

While the military did not specifically name the group, ISIS claimed responsibility for Friday's attack that left at least 12 soldiers and 15 of the assailants dead.
According to the army statement, released Saturday, the three-hour air operation targeted several concentrations of militants, destroyed ammunition and weapons storage facilities, destroyed seven vehicles and killed an unspecified number of militants.

    Battle for control

    Why is the Sinai so dangerous?
    understanding the sinai peninsula pleitgen orig_00000319

      JUST WATCHED

      Why is the Sinai so dangerous?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Why is the Sinai so dangerous? 02:41
    The attackers hit the checkpoint using four-wheel drive vehicles, the Egyptian military said.
    Read More
    It's the latest attack in a battle for control over the Sinai Peninsula between Islamist militants and Egyptian forces.
    Militancy in the Sinai increased dramatically after the army toppled President Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013.
    In August, the military said it had killed a key ISIS-allied leader in the region, along with dozens of his fighters.