(CNN) The Egyptian military has launched airstrikes on "terrorist positions" in the Sinai peninsula "to avenge the blood" of its soldiers killed in an attack on a military checkpoint Friday, according to an army statement.

While the military did not specifically name the group, ISIS claimed responsibility for Friday's attack that left at least 12 soldiers and 15 of the assailants dead.

According to the army statement, released Saturday, the three-hour air operation targeted several concentrations of militants, destroyed ammunition and weapons storage facilities, destroyed seven vehicles and killed an unspecified number of militants.

Battle for control

The attackers hit the checkpoint using four-wheel drive vehicles, the Egyptian military said.

