Truck plunges off bridge into crowded park, killing four

Driver suspected of driving under the influence

(CNN) A pickup truck swerved off a bridge and plummeted about 60 feet crashing into a crowd below who had gathered at a San Diego park, authorities said.

Four people died and nine people were injured, including the pickup driver, in the Saturday accident.

The driver, who suffered major injuries, was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment and also placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

"It was determined that alcohol was involved," said Jake Sanchez, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol's San Diego office.

Around 3:30 p.m., the gray GM pickup truck had been traveling northbound on Interstate 5, and was turning towards the Coronado Bridge when the driver lost control. Police did not have details on the vehicle's speed.

