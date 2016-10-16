Potomac River speedboat crash kills 2

Story highlights Speedboat flipped over on Potomac River

2 Georgia men were killed, police said

(CNN) Two men are dead after a speedboat accident on the Potomac River, authorities said.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police identified the victims as James Melley, 49 and Garth Tagge, 61.

The crash happened during the Potomac River Radar Run boating event Saturday near Fairview Beach, Virginia -- about 60 miles south of Washington, D.C.

The men died after their 36-foot catamaran flipped over and they were ejected from the craft.

Police said Melley was the driver of the boat and Tagge was the throttleman -- who controls the speed.

