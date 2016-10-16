Dennis Byrd, former New York Jets player, dies in car crash

Story highlights Dennis Byrd, a former NFL player, was killed in a head-on collision near his home in north Oklahoma

The New York Jets had retired Byrd's jersey two decades after his career ended due to a paralyzing injury

(CNN) Dennis Byrd, a former New York Jets player, died Saturday in a car wreck outside Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Byrd, 50, played four years in the NFL before a paralyzing on-field injury ended his professional career in 1992. But the towering 6-foot-5-inch, 270-pound defensive lineman became remembered best for learning to walk again in less than a year after the accident, going on to serve as an inspiration to Jets players and fans alike.

Dennis Byrd, former Jets defensive lineman and inspiration, passed away today at age 50.#RIPDennisByrd



→ https://t.co/WrCKWra8SG pic.twitter.com/YWHD48KzdT — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 16, 2016

"We are all devastated by the untimely loss of Dennis Byrd," New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson said in a statement late Saturday. "Soft-spoken and strong-willed, the inspiration he provided to all not only by his play on the field but from the way he overcame life's obstacles was remarkable by any measure."

Car crash on a country highway

On Saturday morning, Byrd drove northbound on State Highway 88 outside Claremore, Oklahoma, located roughly 30 miles northeast of Tulsa, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Read More