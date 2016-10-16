Story highlights Suspect considered "armed and dangerous"

Police officer shot and had his patrol car taken by suspect for a few blocks

(CNN) A suspect shot a Fairbanks, Alaska, police officer multiple times and then fled in his patrol car early Sunday.

The officer, who was not identified, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Anchorage for treatment, according to the Fairbanks Police Department.

The suspect remains on the run, as police warned he was "considered armed and dangerous."

Shortly after midnight Sunday, Fairbanks police received a call about shots fired.

Dashboard cam video

Read More