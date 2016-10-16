Story highlights
- Suspect considered "armed and dangerous"
- Police officer shot and had his patrol car taken by suspect for a few blocks
(CNN)A suspect shot a Fairbanks, Alaska, police officer multiple times and then fled in his patrol car early Sunday.
The officer, who was not identified, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Anchorage for treatment, according to the Fairbanks Police Department.
The suspect remains on the run, as police warned he was "considered armed and dangerous."
Shortly after midnight Sunday, Fairbanks police received a call about shots fired.
Dashboard cam video
The officer's dashboard cam showed his car traveling on a street when it stopped next to a man, dressed in dark clothing, who was walking on the sidewalk. The man ran in front of the police car to the left side of the vehicle while holding something in both of his hands.
The dashcam video released by the police does not contain any sound.
The officer radioed that he had been shot, according to Fairbanks police.
The suspect drove the police car a few blocks away from the site, according to police.
A second dashboard cam video released by the police showed the moment the suspect ditched the police car and walked away into a street.
Police described the suspect as an Alaska Native male in his 20s, who was seen in the videos wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and a knit hat.