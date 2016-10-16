Story highlights Andy Murray wins Shanghai Masters title

Beats Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets in final

Murray closing on World No.1 spot

(CNN) Andy Murray's triumphant Asian 'swing' ended with the Shanghai Masters crown Sunday as he took another giant stride towards topping the world tennis rankings.

Murray's 7-6 6-1 victory over Roberto Bautista Agut in the final saw him add to the China Open title last weekend, a run of 10 straight victories, all in straight sets.

The emphatic victory and his third title in Shanghai, matching great rival Djokovic, has seen him draw to within 915 points of the Serbian in the year-end points battle.

Spain's Bautista Agut rarely looked capable of denying Murray his 41st career crown, but did break back as the Scot served for the first set.

