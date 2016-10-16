Breaking News

CNN Student News - October 17, 2016

October 16, 2016

October 17, 2016

International officials call for an immediate ceasefire in Yemen, the Iraqi air force warns residents of Mosul about an upcoming battle, and the Great Barrier Reef shows signs of poor health. After we cover those stories, we're kicking off a series that examines America's heroin epidemic, beginning with a look at how the drug is smuggled into the country by air, land and sea.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the transcript of today's CNN Student News program.
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
