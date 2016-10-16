CNN Student News - October 17, 2016

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary

October 17, 2016

International officials call for an immediate ceasefire in Yemen, the Iraqi air force warns residents of Mosul about an upcoming battle, and the Great Barrier Reef shows signs of poor health. After we cover those stories, we're kicking off a series that examines America's heroin epidemic, beginning with a look at how the drug is smuggled into the country by air, land and sea.

TRANSCRIPT

Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.

Read More