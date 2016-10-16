Story highlights Munster head coach Anthony Foley dies, aged 42

Foley found dead in Paris hotel room

Munster match against Racing 92 called off

Foley played 62 times for Ireland

(CNN) The world of rugby is in shock after the sudden death of Munster coach and former Irish international Anthony Foley at the age of 42.

Foley, who played 62 times for his country, was found dead in the team's hotel in Paris, ahead of a match in the European Champions Cup against Racing 92.

A statement by the Irish Rugby Football Union said: "The IRFU and Munster Rugby pass on our deepest sympathies to all of Anthony's family and friends and ask for privacy for the family at this sad time." No cause of death has been given.

It is with great sadness that we bid farewell to our coach, former captain, colleague and friend today, rest in peace Anthony Foley. — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 16, 2016

Foley had been on the backroom staff with Munster since 2009, having made 194 appearances as a player for the provincial side, skippering them to victory in the 2006 Heineken Cup, Europe's top club competition.

Sunday's match in Paris was immediately postponed as the news of his passing became public, with a wreath and Munster scarf laid on the center circle of the stadium where the team had been due to play.

