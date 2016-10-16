Giuliani on Trump groping allegations: 'I believe Donald Trump'

Story highlights Rudy Giuliani says he believes Donald Trump's denial of sexual assault allegations

Giuliani said some of Trump's accusers' claims appear 'kind of untrue'

Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that he believes Donald Trump's denial of the claims by nine different women who have accused him of sexual misconduct within the last week.

"I believe my friend Donald Trump when he tells me he didn't do it," the former New York City mayor and Trump adviser told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

He wouldn't call the Republican nominee's accusers liars outright but said some cases appear "kind of untrue" to him.

"I believe Donald Trump," he said. "I don't know about the nine women. I haven't studied the case. I'm a lawyer. I'd have to study each case to tell you that. I'm not going to engage in Clinton-type conduct in attacking. I'm just telling you that I believe he's telling the truth. I do not believe -- some of these cases appear to me on their face to be kind of untrue."

Giuliani said it's "not true" that Trump has attacked his accusers more viciously than the Clintons criticized Bill Clinton's accusers.

