Tapper corrects GOP congresswoman who says Trump allegations 'a she said, he said situation'

Washington (CNN) Rep. Renee Ellmers on Sunday called the accusations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump "a she said, he said situation."

"When we're talking about this issue, this is sexual assault," the North Carolina Republican told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union." "So we're accusing a man of sexual assault here. And I'm not going to debate who's telling the truth. But it is a she said, he said situation."

Tapper pointed out that nine women have now accused Trump of groping or kissing them without consent.

"Just to correct you, I'm sorry -- it's a she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said situation," Tapper said.

Ellmers, who lost her GOP primary and is set to leave Congress, also said she would "absolutely not" advise Trump to attack his accusers' appearance, as he has on the campaign trail in recent days.