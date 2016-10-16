Local GOP office in North Carolina firebombed

Story highlights A local Republican office in North Carolina was vandalized over the weekend

Washington (CNN) A GOP office in Hillsborough, North Carolina, was firebombed overnight, with a swastika and the words "Nazi Republicans get out of town or else" spray painted on an adjacent building, according to local officials.

"The flammable substance appears to have ignited inside the building, burned some furniture and damaged the building's interior before going out. The substance was housed in a bottle thrown through one of the building's front windows," according to a statement by the town of Hillsborough.

"This highly disturbing act goes far beyond vandalizing property; it willfully threatens our community's safety via fire, and its hateful message undermines decency, respect and integrity in civic participation," Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens said in a statement.

"I believe I speak for the overwhelming majority of people who make Hillsborough their home: Acts like this have no place in our community," he said. "Our law enforcement officials are responding quickly and thoroughly to investigate this reprehensible act and prosecute the perpetrators."

