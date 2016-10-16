Pelosi: Trump 'projecting' his problems onto others

Story highlights House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi attacked Donald Trump on Sunday

Pelosi said Trump is "projecting" his political problems onto Hillary Clinton

Washington (CNN) House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi attacked Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump Sunday saying "he's always projecting" his own political problems onto Hillary Clinton.

"When he knows his temperament is not going over very well, he says, 'I have the temperament for the job.' When he knows that his stamina, is lagging, he says, 'I have the stamina for the job,' " Pelosi told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

"When he knows that he has exposure in terms of women, he projects onto Bill Clinton. When he knows that -- I don't know what this drug thing is, but I'm very suspicious that he's saying she should take a drug test; what's he talking about there?" she said. "And when he says she's engaged in an international conspiracy, whatever he's describing it as, his own people describe his advisers admitting to having back-channel conversations with the Russians."

"So I think that every time he says something, you have to look to his vulnerability on those scores," she said.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, also defended Clinton as she's under fire for saying in a speech revealed by WikiLeaks' hack of an aide's emails that environmentalists should "get a life" rather than saying the United States should no longer use fossil fuels.

