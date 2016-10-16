Pence appears to split with Trump over Russian hacking role

Story highlights Mike Pence said Sunday there's "more and more evidence that implicates Russia" in hacking

Donald Trump has cast doubt on Clinton's claims that Russia was behind the email hacks

Washington (CNN) Mike Pence broke from his running mate Donald Trump Sunday in acknowledging that US intelligence indicates Russia is behind the hacks of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman's emails.

"I think there's more and more evidence that implicates Russia," the Indiana governor said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

His comments are notable because Trump has insisted it's not clear whether Russia is playing a role.

In the second presidential debate, he said Clinton's campaign has pointed to Russia's role in the hacking as a political deflection.

"But I notice, anytime anything wrong happens, they like to say the Russians are -- she doesn't know if it's the Russians doing the hacking," Trump said. "Maybe there is no hacking. But they always blame Russia. And the reason they blame Russia because they think they're trying to tarnish me with Russia."

