Story highlights The host of HBO's "Real Time" has harsh words for Trump voters

He calls Trump's comments about a rigged election "dangerous talk"

Maher: "He's got an army. What's he going to do with that army?"

(CNN) Comedian Bill Maher declared Sunday that Donald Trump voters live in a "fact-free bubble" and that he feared what they might do if their candidate loses on November 8.

In an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, the host of HBO's "Real Time" said he found Trump's eruption onto the political scene, and his popularity, "depressing."

"Donald Trump is a reflection, and what we learned is that there's a lot of vulgar, tacky, racist people in this country, more than I thought," Maher said.

"I knew there were some, but it's the proverbial lifting up of a rock. And what we found when we lifted it up was a basket of deplorables" he added, referencing Hillary Clinton's controversial comments in September about Donald Trump supporters

Maher said Trump voters live in "a reality of their own choosing."

