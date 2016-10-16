Breaking News

Donald Trump on India: 'We're going to be best friends'

By Eric Bradner, CNN

Updated 1:02 PM ET, Sun October 16, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

rudy giuliani trump rigged election sotu sot _00011601
rudy giuliani trump rigged election sotu sot _00011601

    JUST WATCHED

    Giuliani: Dead people tend to vote Democrat

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Trump said no relationship would be more important to the US than India
  • Trump was at odds with India when he said he'd mediate the Kashmir dispute

Washington (CNN)Donald Trump proclaimed Saturday that if elected, the US would be "best friends" with India, a comment that could cause consternation in Pakistan.

"We're going to be best friends," Trump said of India during remarks at a Republican Hindu Coalition event. "There isn't going to be any relationship more important to us."
    The Embassy of Pakistan did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.
    However, in an interview with the Hindustan Times just before addressing the crowd of Indian-Americans, Trump said he'd be willing to play a mediating role in addressing the "very, very hot tinderbox" of Kashmir between India and Pakistan.
    "If it was necessary I would do that. If we could get India and Pakistan getting along, I would be honored to do that. That would be a tremendous achievement ... I think if they wanted me to, I would love to be the mediator or arbitrator," Trump said in the interview.
    Read More
    India, though, has long opposed third-party mediation on Kashmir. It rejected United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's offer to play a role earlier in October.
    It raised eyebrows in India in 2008, when then-Sen. Barack Obama, a candidate for president, suggested a US role in mediating the Kashmir dispute. Obama hasn't again suggested such a role. And the United States' position has been that it would mediate, but only if both sides reached out and asked it to step in.

    CNN's Jeremy Diamond contributed to this report.