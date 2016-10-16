Donald Trump on India: 'We're going to be best friends'

Story highlights Trump said no relationship would be more important to the US than India

Trump was at odds with India when he said he'd mediate the Kashmir dispute

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump proclaimed Saturday that if elected, the US would be "best friends" with India, a comment that could cause consternation in Pakistan.

"We're going to be best friends," Trump said of India during remarks at a Republican Hindu Coalition event. "There isn't going to be any relationship more important to us."

The Embassy of Pakistan did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

However, in an interview with the Hindustan Times just before addressing the crowd of Indian-Americans, Trump said he'd be willing to play a mediating role in addressing the "very, very hot tinderbox" of Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

"If it was necessary I would do that. If we could get India and Pakistan getting along, I would be honored to do that. That would be a tremendous achievement ... I think if they wanted me to, I would love to be the mediator or arbitrator," Trump said in the interview.

